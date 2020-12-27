Mountain Valley Pipeline faces political, regulatory changes in 2021

“MVP has managed resources in 2020 to comply with the assigned deadlines in completing most, if not all, assigned corrective actions ... resulting in fewer instances of noncompliance,” DEQ said.

Since mid-February, according to Cox, there has been just one case of noncompliance. “The measures in place today are substantially better than those initially installed in 2018,” she wrote in an email.

At the water board meeting, about a dozen citizens cited many more problems than were identified by DEQ. But complaints of overwhelmed control measures after a major storm do not always mean there was a violation, according to stormwater compliance coordinator John McCutcheon.

“If you went to any construction site, any place in the state, after a big rain ... you would see unclear water being discharged,” he told the board.

Regulatory setbacks

For a while this fall, it seemed that Mountain Valley was well on its way to regaining permits that were earlier struck down by the courts.