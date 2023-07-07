In asserting its power over that of the courts, Congress violated the separation of powers doctrine when it parachuted in to save the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

That is what environmental groups contend in written arguments filed with a federal appeals court. Proving it, however, may be another matter.

“It’s a very tricky legal question,” said Evan Zoldan, a professor at the University of Toledo’s law school who has read the legal briefs in a case that raises a fundamental question: Did Congress breach the U.S. Constitution when it passed a law that fast-tracks completion of the controversial pipeline?

Long delayed by lawsuits, and facing yet another round of litigation, Mountain Valley was bailed out last month by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

A section of that law that had nothing to do with its primary purpose — raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a budget crisis — ordered federal agencies to issue all permits for the project while allowing it to sidestep any remaining legal challenges.

Lawyers for Mountain Valley recently asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss two pending lawsuits, arguing that the law strips the court of its jurisdiction.

A coalition of organizations that includes Appalachian Voices, the Sierra Club and The Wilderness Society counter that the law is unconstitutional.

Zoldan, who teaches legislation and administrative law and is an expert on the separation of powers, said the Fourth Circuit is being asked to clarify the limits on Congress’s ability to redefine a court’s jurisdiction.

“On one hand, what Congress did appears to be run-of-the mill legislation,” Zoldan said. “Congress is generally allowed to set the jurisdiction of federal courts.”

“On the other hand, there’s a long-standing principle that says when Congress provides a rule of decision for the courts to follow, then it might be doing something that looks a lot like judicial action.”

Generally, a “rule of decision” means a directive from lawmakers on what a court must do. “But what it means precisely is the $64,000 question,” Zoldan said — a question that is now being raised anew.

“If the effect of the statute is to guarantee the outcome for a particular party in a pending case, it stops looking like Congressional action and starts looking a lot more like what courts are supposed to do, which is to resolve pending cases,” he said.

The basis for that argument goes back to 1871, when the U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark decision in a case that involved cotton, the Civil War and Congress.

At issue were presidential pardons that allowed former supporters of the Confederacy to petition for the return of their property taken by the federal government. John A. Klein, the administrator of an estate from which $125,000 worth of cotton was seized, cited the pardon in a request for compensation, which was granted by the Court of Claims.

While an appeal by the government was pending, Congress passed a law that removed the Court of Claims’ jurisdiction and required Klein’s case to be dismissed.

In so doing, the legislative branch violated the separation of powers doctrine by stripping jurisdiction from the lower court “as a means to an end” of having the case thrown out, the Supreme Court held.

More than a century and a half later, Congress did the same thing when it removed the Fourth Circuit’s authority to hear challenges of government permits issued to Mountain Valley, environmental groups contend.

“Whatever happened to checks and balances?” asked Caroline Hansley, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.

“Congress should never have overextended its powers to try to tell the courts how to do their jobs,” Hansley said in a written statement. “When communities, climate, and habitats are at risk, there is just too much at stake.”

The environmental track record of Mountain Valley — which has been cited more than 400 times with violating erosion and sedimentation control regulations — is a common theme in legal challenges of its permits.

Today, United States v. Klein and its progeny still stand for the proposition that Congress cannot direct courts to reach a particular result in a pending case, Zoldan said.

“I don’t think that age alone is a problem,” he said of the Reconstruction-era ruling. “The thing that’s a challenge is there have been a handful of cases subsequent to Klein that seem to point in a different direction.”

“Those cases read Congress’s power much more broadly and they make it difficult to determine what, if anything, Klein still means today,” Zoldan said.

Four other law professors — from Brooklyn Law School, the University of California’s Berkeley School of Law, the George Washington University School of Law and the Florida International University College of Law — agree with Zoldan on the basic principle.

“If the constitutional structure separating the legislative power from the judicial is to mean something, it is that there is a line between making laws and applying them,” they wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief that supports the environmental groups.

The question, the brief states, is where that line lies.

Zoldan said he would not be surprised if whoever loses at the Fourth Circuit — be it Mountain Valley or the environmental groups that oppose the natural gas pipeline — decides to take the case to a higher court.

“There’s enough uncertainty about the law to make it a fair question for the Supreme Court to resolve,” he said.

The law’s language that expedites Mountain Valley, pushed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and backed by Democratic leaders in exchange for his support on another matter, is being challenged separately from the rest of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. That means declaring the provision unconstitutional would not affect the debt ceiling, lawyers say.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how — or if — the latest round of litigation will affect construction of the 303-mile pipeline, which has resumed in the days since the Fiscal Responsibility Act was signed into law June 3.

Mountain Valley says it hopes to have the $6.6 billion project done by year’s end, allowing 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to be distributed from drilling sites in Appalachian shale fields to markets along the East Coast.

The Wilderness Society, which last month filed a legal challenge of a permit allowing the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties, asked the Fourth Circuit this week to issue a stay on work while the case is pending.

A similar request was made in April by Appalachian Voices and other groups who are contesting a second government approval, a finding that endangered species would not be jeopardized by a buried pipeline that traverses steep mountain slopes and plows through streams and wetlands.

“A stay would protect the public interest in forestalling unlawful environmental harm and would not impair any other public interests,” Spencer Gall, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, wrote in The Wilderness Society’s request.

It was not clear whether the Fourth Circuit would rule first on Mountain Valley’s motion to dismiss the lawsuits, or on the requests for stays.

Attorneys for Mountain Valley have asked the court not to act until they file more court papers, which is expected to happen by Monday. In previous briefs, they said the “plain language” of the Fiscal Responsibility Act requires dismissal of the lawsuits. The Act allows only limited legal challenges, which should be filed not with the Fourth Circuit but a federal appeals court in Washington D.C.

Also this week, five Congressional representatives from Virginia — Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, Gerry Connolly, D-Fairfax, Robert “Bobby” Scott, D-Newport News, and Jennifer Wexton, D-Leesburg — filed a friend-of-the-court brief that backs the environmental groups’ challenge.

Allowing Mountain Valley to proceed under these circumstances, they said, would be contrary to the public interest.

“The separation of powers,” Gall said, “is a vital bulwark for preserving and protecting a free society.”