A final permit issued Friday may be enough to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline across the remaining rivers, streams and wetlands that have long blocked the project’s path to completion.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave its approval for construction through hundreds of water bodies in Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, as it was required to do by a recently passed federal law that fast tracks the controversial project.

Mountain Valley has previously said that it has completed more than half of the nearly 1,000 water body crossings along the pipeline’s 303-mile route.

But on Friday, company spokesperson Natalie Cox wrote in an email that there are “approximately 643 total water resources to be crossed, including water bodies and wetlands, some of which may be crossed more than once.”

A number of factors — including multiple crossings of a single water body in some cases and a single crossing that includes multiple water bodies in others — make it difficult to come up with a precise number.

But one thing seemed clear Friday: Mountain Valley now has approval to complete a natural gas project that has been delayed for more than four years by permitting complications and legal challenges.

“This announcement that the Mountain Valley pipeline finally has all permits needed to resume construction is great news,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, a champion of project that starts in its home state.

