Another federal appeals court has issued another decision that could lead to yet another complication for the ill-fated Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The latest ruling came Friday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which found that the lead agency overseeing pipeline construction failed to adequately explain its reasons for not requiring additional environmental analysis, in light of earlier problems with erosion and sedimentation.

A three-judge panel of the court sent the case back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC must now either conduct a second environmental impact statement — a lengthy process that would likely lead to another delay in the natural gas pipeline’s completion — or more fully explain why one is not necessary.

“FERC had abundant evidence from the start that the MVP’s construction would damage our waters and our communities,” said David Sligh, conservation director for Wild Virginia, one of the environmental groups that have been fighting the project in court since 2018.

“And even when the predictions of harm were proven valid, the agency refused to acknowledge that fact or base estimates of future harm on reality,” Sligh said in a statement.

A Mountain Valley spokeswoman said Friday that the company was reviewing the court’s decision and had no further comment. Earlier, Mountain Valley has said it hopes to have the pipeline in service by the end of the year.

FERC also declined to comment.

The most recent legal setback — one of many that have inflated the pipeline’s cost and delayed its completion — involves a 2020 decision by FERC that gave Mountain Valley another two years to finish work. (Since then, the deadline has been extended again, this time to 2026.)

While upholding the first extension, the appellate court ruled that the commission had failed to adequately explain why it did not restudy the environmental impact of burrowing a 303-mile pipeline across steep slopes and through mountain streams.

Since work began in 2018, the project has been cited by state regulators for failing to control muddy runoff in West Virginia, where it begins, and Virginia, where it runs through the New River and Roanoke valleys to connect with an existing pipeline in Chatham.

In its 2020 decision not to seek the additional review sought by pipeline opponents, FERC acknowledged the environmental impact had been greater than expected when it initially green-lighted construction.

FERC attributed those problems to record rainfall in 2018, but said they were not significant enough to warrant a second environmental impact statement.

“But that bare conclusion, without any support or explanation, is insufficient to pass muster,” stated a 36-page opinion authored by Sri Srinivasan, chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals.

Another federal court, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has struck down about a dozen permits issued to Mountain Valley by other government agencies.

Those authorizations were later renewed — only to be challenged again.

The Sierra Club and other groups have sued over a biological opinion, issued last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, finding that endangered species would not be jeopardized by construction. The Fourth Circuit is considering a request to stay construction while the case is pending.

Additional litigation is expected in another case involving the U.S. Forest Service’s recently granted permission for the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

And Mountain Valley is still waiting for approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the buried pipe to cross streams and rivers, either by trenching through or burrowing beneath them. Earlier approvals from the Army Corps were also struck down by the Fourth Circuit.

Despite the legal logjam, Srinivasan wrote Friday that “nothing in the record establishes that the Fourth Circuit’s decisions entirely preclude Mountain Valley from engaging in construction on the project.”

“To the contrary,” the opinion stated, “construction could continue in certain areas adjacent to wetlands, even as the company awaits permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to build within wetlands.”

But to date, no work — except for maintenance to control erosion on the pipeline’s 125-foot wide right-of-way — has resumed.