A federal judge has cut by nearly half a jury’s award of $523,327 to a family whose land atop Bent Mountain was taken for a natural gas pipeline, despite their adamant efforts to stop it.

In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon cited a “glaring issue” during a trial last year: the use of different appraisals that were combined to determine the value of the property.

Mountain Valley Pipeline used the law of eminent domain to condemn the land in 2018, saying there was a public need for the natural gas that would flow through the massive pipeline.

Last March, a jury was asked to decide how much the company should pay to Frank Terry, who has a circa-1890 farmhouse on more than 500 acres that he jointly owns with his brother and sister, John Coles Terry and Elizabeth Terry Reynolds.

After a weeklong trial presented conflicting views from three appraisers, the jury awarded most of the $570,000 sought by the Terrys.

But the correct amount, Dillon ruled Friday, was $261,033.

The Terry family has fiercely opposed the pipeline, which they say will destroy the natural attributes of rural, mountaintop land that has been in their family for seven generations.

When tree cutting reached Bent Mountain in the spring of 2018, Cole Terry’s wife and daughter, Theresa “Red” Terry and Theresa Minor Terry, spent more than a month camped in tree stands in effort to stop the work. And in the summer of 2021, opponents squared off with construction crews that began blasting bedrock to dig trenches for the pipe’s route.

Construction of the $6.6 billion project is currently stalled, caught up in a jungle of legal challenges unrelated to the eminent domain process.

In asking that the jury’s verdict be reduced or thrown out, lawyers for Mountain Valley argued that the judge “has a duty to enter judgment as a matter of law when the verdict is not supported by the evidence.”

The Terrys called two appraisers as expert witnesses. One put the value of the land at $1.9 million, based on its potential use as a commercial wind farm. The second testified that running a pipeline through the property would reduce its value by 30% — but based his calculation on the land’s best use as being a personal residence, not a wind farm.

“Ultimately, the glaring issue with combining the opinions of different appraisers in this case is that [one] valued the property based on a completely different highest and best use than did” the other two, Dillon wrote.

Joe Sherman, a Norfolk attorney who represented the Terrys, offered the following comment Friday:

“Common sense of eight jurors is surer justice than any attempt to give logical application to rules of evidence,” he wrote in an email. “An honest and intelligent jury considered all the facts admitted to evidence and, after a correct instruction of the law, decided the case.

“Re-casting artificial rules of evidence to exclude matters which men and women consider in their everyday affairs impairs, rather than helps, a just result in cases about the valuation of property where evidence of value is a matter of opinion,” the email stated.

Dillon gave Mountain Valley the choice of accepting the new amount of $261,033 or trying the case again to a different jury.

A company spokesperson said Friday that it has chosen the former. “We appreciate the Court’s comprehensive review and are pleased with the final decision,” Natalie Cox said.

Plans call for the buried pipeline to pump 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day from Appalachian drilling sites to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the county. The 303-mile route runs from northern West Virginia, through the New River and Roanoke valleys, and connects with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

Nearly a decade ago, Mountain Valley began to approach landowners in the path of its plans. About 85% of the property owners agreed to sell easements to their land, the company says.

Those who did not — including the owners of about 300 parcels in Southwest Virginia — were sued by Mountain Valley, which had the authority of eminent domain on its side.

The Natural Gas Act bestows the power, usually reserved for government projects such as roads and bridges, to private companies when there is a determination of public necessity, which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made in 2017.

Mountain Valley was granted immediate possession of the land in early 2018, with the understanding that “just compensation” to the landowners would be decided later.

Most of the cases have since been settled, either by agreement or after a judge’s ruling on evidentiary issues forced a resolution. Only one other case in Southwest Virginia has been decided by a jury.

In 2021, a jury awarded $430,000 to a Bent Mountain couple who described how their dream home — a “slice of heaven” they spent years nurturing — had been forever changed by the pipeline.