Mountain Valley Pipeline loses permit to cross through Jefferson National Forest

For the second time, a federal appeals court has thrown out government approvals for a natural gas pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

A written decision Tuesday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marked the latest of many setbacks for the Mountain Valley Pipeline since construction began in 2018.

A three-judge panel of the court found that the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management failed to properly predict — and to prevent — erosion and sedimentation problems caused by building the massive infrastructure project.

Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in the panel's unanimous decision that the agencies "erroneously failed to account for real-world data suggesting increased sedimentation along the pipeline route."

The ruling sends the permit back to the Forest Service and BLM for reconsideration. The first time the court did that, in July 2018, it took two years for the agencies to approve a second permit — which now has also been found lacking by the Fourth Circuit.

In its 29-page opinion, the court also ruled that the Forest Service failed to comply with its 2012 Planning Rule and that it prematurely authorized the crossings of some streams in the national forest.

"Again the courts have served as a backstop for agencies that failed to protect the public and our resources from this dangerous and destructive project," David Sligh of Wild Virginia, one of the environmental groups that challenged the permit, said in a statement.

"The Forest Service and BLM have now been shown to have ignored important scientific information and bypassed there own rules for the second time, all to allow a private corporation to use and abuse the public resources they are supposed to protect and preserve for us all."

Although much of the 303-mile pipeline has been completed, it has not been allowed to pass through a 3.5 mile section of the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the Court’s decision regarding MVP’s crossing permit for the Jefferson National Forest and will be expeditiously evaluating the project’s next steps and timing considerations," company spokeswoman Natalie Cox wrote in an email.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.