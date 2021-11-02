Mountain Valley Pipeline nears completion, but hurdles remain

There must be a showing that digging trenches through water bodies will not violate the federal Clean Water Act. Approval by the state board is required before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can give a final go-ahead.

In 2017, the water board granted certification to Mountain Valley after finding a "reasonable assurance" that streams and wetlands would not be harmed. But after a blanket permit later issued by the Army Corps was challenged in court by environmental groups, Mountain Valley restarted the process by seeking individual stream crossing approvals.

The company has run into repeated problems controlling muddy runoff from its construction sites, and opponents contend that information not known to the water board four years ago should lead it to deny the certification this time.

"MVP has caused much destruction and pain to local residents and water users so far and these proposals would be a major blow to our precious resources and our communities," David Sligh, conservation director of Wild Virginia, said.

"Further damage must not be allowed."

While Virginia and West Virginia consider state approvals for so called open-cut crossings, which would be followed by action from the Army Corps, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will consider the boring operations.