With construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline expected to resume this month, attorneys for the company are attempting to clear the court docket of lawsuits intended to stop it.

The "plain language" of a law passed last week by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden requires that two pending cases be dismissed, Mountain Valley contended in motions filed Monday.

But rather than throw out the legal challenges immediately, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave pipeline opponents until June 15 to respond.

A slew of lawsuits by environmental groups have delayed completion of the natural gas pipeline since 2018. Two are currently pending: a legal challenge filed in April that contests a government opinion that endangered species would not be jeopardized by the project, and a petition filed last Thursday that seeks to overturn a permit allowing the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

Frozen by litigation, the pipeline and its supporters worked to successfully attach a provision to a larger bill — a “must-pass” piece of legislation that suspended the debt ceiling to avert a U.S. default — that expedited work on the 303-mile pipeline.

As a result, “this court must dismiss the case and proceed no further,” Mountain Valley contended in its motion to dismiss the lawsuits.

Pipeline opponents have blasted what they call a “dirty deal” in which Congress violated the separation of powers — and the public trust — by mandating approval for the controversial pipeline and removing the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to hear challenges to any government permit.

But Congress clearly has the power to define the jurisdiction of lower federal courts and moot earlier decisions, Mountain Valley attorney George Sibley argued in his motion.

As an example, Sibley cited a case that involved government approvals for offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. A federal judge vacated the leases, agreeing with Friends of the Earth that they violated the National Environmental Policy Act.

While an appeal was pending, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, which directed leases to be awarded to the highest bidder. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia then dismissed the appeal as moot.

Legal experts have also compared the debt ceiling law to Congressional action in the 1970’s that allowed a dam in Tennessee, even after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that its construction would jeopardize an endangered fish, the snail darter.

In recent days, opponents of Mountain Valley — which include national, state and local environmental and community groups — have said they are researching a possible challenge of the provision in the debt ceiling law that bails the pipeline out of its legal woes.

Spencer Gall, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who filed last week’s challenge of the Forest Service permit on behalf of The Wilderness Society, declined to comment Tuesday.

Although the debt ceiling law removes the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to review permits awarded to the pipeline, it does provide a possible avenue for opponents: a challenge to the law itself, which would have to be filed in the D.C. Court of Appeals.

One possibility being explored is to use the likely dismissal of lawsuits in the Fourth Circuit as a way to bring that challenge.

Meanwhile, a rally is planned for Thursday afternoon in front of the White House to protest the pipeline and other fossil fuel projects supported by President Biden.

Mountain Valley foes say the project is sacrificing the residents of Appalachia, who have had their land taken and their environment defiled by muddy runoff from construction and the threat of greenhouse gases caused by the burning of natural gas.

“The fossil fuel industry has destroyed our home and our wellbeing,” read a statement from the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights coalition.

“We will not let the Mountain Valley Pipeline add to this legacy. We will stop MVP and secure a better, more just future for our home.”