Mountain Valley Pipeline's extension opposed by existing Transco pipeline

Work on the main pipeline has been delayed by multiple legal challenges from environmental groups, leading to the suspension of three sets of federal permits. Two have since been reissued, and the joint venture of five energy companies is allowed to resume most construction, except for stream and wetland crossings.

About 25 miles of MVP Southgate would be located within Transco easements, according to the court filing by the latter pipeline, which runs from the Gulf Coast to New York City.

Natural gas from Mountain Valley would flow into the Transco pipeline at a transfer station in Chatham. Some of the gas would be directed into the Southgate extension, where it would be transported to a utility serving homes and businesses in central North Carolina.

In court papers, Transco said that Mountain Valley’s actions are barred by “the express agreement between the parties,” and that the other pipeline failed to negotiate in good faith. Details about the agreement were not available.

Clarke said it is not unusual for pipelines to be “co-located,” as a new project taking the same path as an older one reduces the impact on landowners and the environment. But usually, he said, the two pipelines are owned by the same company.