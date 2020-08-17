Mountain Valley pledges up to $19.5 million to conserve land along Appalachian Trail

The company that plans to burrow a natural gas pipeline under the Appalachian Trail is pledging up to $19.5 million to conserve land in other spots along the scenic footpath’s route through Virginia and West Virginia.
Mountain Valley Pipeline on Monday announced what it called a “conservation stewardship agreement” with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and The Conservation Fund.
More than a year ago — while the pipeline’s path across the Appalachian Trail was still in question — Mountain Valley initiated contact with the two groups, “seeking assistance to identify and develop sustainability efforts that would complement MVP’s infrastructure project,” the company said in a news release.
Concerns about the pipeline’s impact on the trail and surrounding views led to talks about how Mountain Valley could help with the purchase of high-priority land near the trail in the two Virginias.
“Those tracts will enhance the Trail hiker experience and protect views from numerous vantage points,” the news release stated.
“Ensuring that lands around the Appalachian Trail are conserved and connected is not only essential to protecting the most famous hiking trail in the world but also critical to preserving a wide variety of additional values,” Laura Belleville, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's vice president of conservation and trail programs, said in the release.
In June, the U.S Supreme Court cleared Mountain Valley to bore under the trail at the top of Peters Mountain, where it will cross the state line into Giles County on a route through Southwest Virginia.
Although construction is currently stalled by multiple legal challenges — brought by environmental groups who say the project will scar the landscape, pollute streams and kill endangered species — Mountain Valley says it plans to regain suspended permits in time to finish the 303-mile pipeline by early next year.
