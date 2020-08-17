Mountain Valley pledges up to $19.5 million to conserve land along Appalachian Trail

The company that plans to burrow a natural gas pipeline under the Appalachian Trail is pledging up to $19.5 million to conserve land in other spots along the scenic footpath’s route through Virginia and West Virginia.

Mountain Valley Pipeline on Monday announced what it called a “conservation stewardship agreement” with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and The Conservation Fund.

More than a year ago — while the pipeline’s path across the Appalachian Trail was still in question — Mountain Valley initiated contact with the two groups, “seeking assistance to identify and develop sustainability efforts that would complement MVP’s infrastructure project,” the company said in a news release.

Concerns about the pipeline’s impact on the trail and surrounding views led to talks about how Mountain Valley could help with the purchase of high-priority land near the trail in the two Virginias.

“Those tracts will enhance the Trail hiker experience and protect views from numerous vantage points,” the news release stated.