Mountain Valley says it "will not rest" until its pipeline is completed

Citing what it called a federal court's "continued hostility" to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the joint venture's lead partner said Tuesday that the best path forward may be through Congress.

In a conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings, Equitrans Midstream Corp. expressed hope that calls to reform the permitting process for energy projects will include legislation that requires the completion of the natural gas pipeline.

But at the same time, the company will continue to pursue new permits that have been struck down repeatedly by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We remain confident that we will complete MVP through one path or another," Equitrans Chairman and CEO Thomas Karam told financial analysts during the call.

Asked if finishing the 303-mile pipeline by the end of next year remains the goal, Karam said: "It's difficult to provide a definitive timeline until we know which path we will travel."

Last week, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit raised a number of questions about a water quality certification granted for the buried pipeline to cross streams and wetlands on its way from northern West Virginia — and through the New River and Roanoke valleys — to connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

Many of the concerns raised by the judges during oral arguments were based on Mountain Valley's 500-some violations of erosion and sediment control regulations in the two Virginias, and whether the latest permit issued to the company adequately addresses those questions.

In what Karam called "unrelenting litigation" from the Sierra Club and other environmental groups, he said the Fourth Circuit appears inclined to throw out the most recent approval to be challenged. A decision is not expected until next year.

Considering the court's rejections of nearly a dozen state and federal permits since 2018, "it's not a particularly friendly panel to the project," Karam said. "That's stating the obvious."

While Mountain Valley will continue its efforts to secure new authorizations from regulatory agencies, the company is also looking for help on the legislative front.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has proposed a package of permitting reforms that, if passed by Congress, would ensure completion of the pipeline and shift the venue for legal challenges from the Fourth Circuit to a federal appeals court based in Washington D.C.

The conservative Democrat's plan won the backing of party leaders in exchange for his needed support of the Inflation Reduction Act. The sweeping law, passed over the summer, includes a record $369 billion in federal funding for clean energy and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 40% over the next eight years.

Manchin had included his permitting changes in a budget resolution that had to be passed by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown. Although opposition from both Democrats and Republicans forced him to drop that plan, the Mountain State senator has pledged to introduce the package as separate legislation.

The legal problems facing Mountain Valley, combined with global events that have increased the demand for natural gas, "clearly highlight the need for expeditious action by Congress on federal permitting reform legislation as the best path to complete the MVP project in 2023," Karam said.

In the meantime, the $6.6 billion project is facing growing financial pressures.

During Tuesday's conference call, Equitrans reported a $583 million impairment on the project in the third quarter — the most recent in a number of write-downs on a venture that was initially expected to cost $3.7 billion.

Equitrans expects to fund about half of the project's total cost. With a 48% ownership interest, the company will operate the pipeline once it's completed.

Other Mountain Valley partners, including Roanoke Gas Co., are also taking a hit on a massive construction project that was supposed to be done four years ago.

Roanoke Gas's corporate parent, RGC Resources, reported an impairment loss of about $29.6 million earlier this year related to the 1% investment by one of the company’s subsidiaries, RGC Midstream. Roanoke Gas says it needs the pipeline to meet growing demand.

Work to finish the project is currently stalled by the lack of permits, and Mountain Valley is spending about $25 million a month to stabilize erosion on a 125-foot right of way that traverses steep Appalachian mountains.

Pipeline opponents — who cite the environmental damage caused by construction as well as the finished project’s contribution to climate change — say its investors should abandon a failing venture.

In his comments Tuesday, Karam promised that will not happen.

"We will not rest, and have no intention of resting, nor do our partners, until we complete MVP," he said.