Family, friends and coworkers gathered Monday to remember Jonathan Keith Wright, a Valley Metro bus driver for nearly a half-century who earned the admiration of passengers and a reputation as a jokester.

Wright, 70, died Feb. 9 after a short illness. A Valley Metro bus stood outside Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory in Roanoke during the funeral Monday.

Wright attended Roanoke City Public Schools and graduated from Lucy Addison High School. Joining the bus service in 1974 while in his early 20s, he remained employed through the end of his life, completing 48 years and nearly four months.

Wright worked “way past the retirement age, if he had wanted to,” said his uncle, Rawleigh Quarles Sr.

But he didn’t want to. Friends and family said that he enjoyed driving. His regular route during the past year or so, number 71/72, ran between the Third Street Station and LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

Valley Metro offices were flooded with calls from well-wishers who spoke their appreciation of Wright after they learned of his death.

A bus system official said Wright drove 3 million passenger trips and had been accident-free for 35 years. He ranked second in seniority among drivers.

Wright was known to friends as “Joko," according to his obituary, which described him as a person with “an infectious laugh that could light up a room and … a constant jokester.”

“He got me good one time,” Barbara Snyder, a retired driver, said. That was when Wright slipped a store merchandise security tag into her handbag and it triggered alarms for a week while she was shopping.

Charles Saunders, the most senior driver at Valley Metro, having started in 1973, described the traits of a successful bus operator. “Got to pay attention, watch what you’re doing and you got to love your passengers,” he said.

Lashanda Ellington, one of Wright's two daughters, described her dad as “my best friend — talked to him two or three times a day.” He had been in good health, but suffered a choking incident that appeared to set in motion his demise four days later, she said.

An out-of-service Valley Metro bus picked up Wright’s family at home and drove them to the funeral. “I don’t think there was a dry eye on the bus,” Ellington said.

“Super nice man,” said Myron DeBerry, who drives a Smart Way bus between Roanoke and Blacksburg. “We are going to miss him, I’ll tell you that.”