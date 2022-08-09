Movie screening at Blue Ridge Park Saturday

Friends and family are invited to a movie and fun at Blue Ridge Park, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Botetourt County announced.

Beginning at dusk is a screening of Disney’s “Encanto,” with events beforehand including outdoor crafts and a dunk tank staffed by school and county librarians ready to be soaked, said county Parks and Recreation Director Mandy Adkins.

“We love our community and love to be able to celebrate and have some fun at our local parks,” Adkins said. “Our parks are where memories are made, and we hope that our families will come out to relax and enjoy a beautiful summer evening in Botetourt County while watching a movie under the stars.”

The event is free, and the announcement said to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Botetourt County Libraries Director Julie Phillips said winners of the Summer Learning Challenge will be announced Saturday.

“We can’t wait to announce and celebrate the winners of our summer reading program,” Phillips said. “These kids have worked so hard, and we could not be prouder of what they have accomplished.”

Blue Ridge Park is at 409 Park Drive, near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

-The Roanoke Times