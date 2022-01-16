Much-anticipated winter storm arrives in Roanoke, New River valleys

The much-anticipated winter storm began rolling in Sunday morning, dumping 4 to 7 inches of snow on much of the Roanoke and New River valleys before a coating of sleet began during mid-afternoon.

Minimal power outages were being seen in the first few hours of the storm that will continue into evening with periods of sleet, freezing rain and additional snow expected.

Most counties served by Appalachian Power Co. were reporting fewer than 100 outages apiece. In Roanoke, a southeast neighborhood around Bullitt Avenue had a cluster of about 350 outages.

Appalachian Power has readied close to 250 field workers across its service territory in preparation for the winter storm.

Drivers appeared to be heeding repeated warnings to avoid the roads. Traffic cameras were broadcasting a largely empty Interstate 81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged people — particularly trucks — to stay off the interstate through Monday as heavy ice will continue to create hazards along the corridor’s steep hillsides even after the active snowfall stops.

“Our snow operations are in full force,” VDOT’s Salem District tweeted Sunday morning. “Please stay home and eat comfort foods today.”

A disabled vehicle was closing one lane of I-81 North this morning near mile marker 103 in Pulaski County.

In Roanoke County, Twelve O'Clock Knob Road was closed due to ice accumulation. Flights in and out of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport were canceled for the day.

If venturing out by car is unavoidable, Virginia State Police reminded motorists to never pass a snow plow while it’s working to clear the roads.

Drivers are also asked to avoid parking on the street or in cul-de-sacs, if possible, to give road crews room to work.

