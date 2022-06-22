Multiple injuries reported after three-vehicle crash closes U.S. 460 near Blacksburg

Multiple 15-passenger vans were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning caused multiple injuries and forced traffic to be diverted away from the U.S. 460 bypass near Blacksburg,

Blacksburg police said they were notified at 10:50 a.m. of a crash and found three wrecked vehicles, two passenger vans and a sedan, in the highway's eastbound lanes near Prices Fork Rd.

Two vehicles were carrying children, police said.

"Multiple patients have been treated at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. Other patients have been taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and two patients with more serious injuries have been flown to Roanoke," police said.

There has been no indication so far of the extent of injuries or how many people were injured.

At 1:30 p.m., ramps from Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg onto both east- and westbound of U.S. 460 were closed. Also at the Prices Fork Road intersection, traffic was being detoured off the U.S. 460 bypass and sent into Blacksburg.

The crash site was barely visible from the Prices Fork Road overpass. Emergency vehicles sat along the US 460 median, lights flashing.

Flatbed wrecker trucks were still arriving at the scene at 1:40 PM.

At 2 p.m., emergency crews were still working at the crash site.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Crews from Blacksburg's rescue squad, fire department and police department were on the scene, along with deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Facebook post said.

This article will be updated.

