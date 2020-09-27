Multiple positive COVID-19 cases reported in Pulaski County schools

At least five positive COVID-19 tests from students and staff have occurred since Pulaski County started school Sept. 8, according to the division’s Facebook page.
The first two cases were reported on Sept. 16 when the school’s Facebook page wrote in two different posts that a student at the high school had contracted the virus, as did a student and staff member at Snowville Elementary School. The second announcements — also in two different posts — confirmed that an employee at the high school had tested positive, in addition to a student at the middle school.
In each instance, the school system wrote that the individuals that tested positive had not been on their respective campuses since at least a day before announcing the positive results.
Additionally, the system has said in each instance that “proper mitigation strategies” were followed in the areas where the positive individual was on the date they were last on the premises.
“Pulaski County Public Schools will be working with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases,” each post states.
In each instance the schools were deep cleaned on Wednesday — the district’s virtual day — and students who were scheduled to return to in-person classes did so the Thursday after the positives were announced.
Pulaski was scheduled to be on a hybrid model Sept. 15-24, with half of the students going two days a week and schools being closed for virtual learning on Wednesday’s.
According to the system’s reopening plan, students were supposed to be in school four-days-a-week starting Monday, but it is unclear if that is still the plan as Superintendent Kevin Siers did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday or Friday.
A special school board meeting was held Thursday to discuss “the daily attendance percentages, use of cafeteria space and transportation,” according to the system’s Facebook page.
“We do not anticipate any major changes to the plan that was approved in July but recognize that some guidance has changed since then which probably needs to be reflected in our plan,” according to the post.
The Roanoke school system announced Wednesday that William Fleming High School will be closed for two weeks after two staff members tested positive for the virus. About 100 students were affected by the closure, as only 670 of the division’s 13,471 students are receiving in-person instruction, according the school system.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been 3,128 positive cases of COVID-19 in the New River District since the pandemic began, with 57 hospitalizations and 19 deaths, five of which were in Pulaski County.
