Multiple positive COVID-19 cases reported in Pulaski County schools

At least five positive COVID-19 tests from students and staff have occurred since Pulaski County started school Sept. 8, according to the division’s Facebook page.

The first two cases were reported on Sept. 16 when the school’s Facebook page wrote in two different posts that a student at the high school had contracted the virus, as did a student and staff member at Snowville Elementary School. The second announcements — also in two different posts — confirmed that an employee at the high school had tested positive, in addition to a student at the middle school.

In each instance, the school system wrote that the individuals that tested positive had not been on their respective campuses since at least a day before announcing the positive results.

Additionally, the system has said in each instance that “proper mitigation strategies” were followed in the areas where the positive individual was on the date they were last on the premises.

“Pulaski County Public Schools will be working with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases,” each post states.