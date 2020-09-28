Murder or self-defense: First day of trial recounts Pulaski County stabbing

Monday’s witnesses described how Dowell and Harrell had known one another since elementary school but became close friends in their senior year at Pulaski County High School.

Harrell came to Dowell’s house for birthday parties and other social events, Dowell’s mother Pam Dowell testified. Dowell had spent the night at the home where Harrell lived with his grandparents, Harrell’s grandfather, Steve Harrell said.

Harrell and Dowell’s split was over Emily Rosen, a now-21-year-old who testified she dated Harrell for four or five months, broke up with him, and about a month later started seeing Dowell, who she’d known since fifth grade.

Along with other witnesses, Rosen testified that on Feb. 22, 2019, she, Dowell, Harrell and another friend Garth Drake Sebastian Mills, 19, exchanged a storm of sometimes threatening messages. Harrell sent messages saying he would kill or stab Dowell.

One message attributed to Harrell that Rehak displayed on a slide said, “On my grandma’s grave, I’m going to bust you … next time I see you and go to jail smiling.”

Still, Rosen said she figured a few punches might end the rancor. She testified that she sent a message saying, “Just let them fight it out and get it over with.”