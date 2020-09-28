Murder or self-defense: First day of trial recounts Pulaski County stabbing

PULASKI — An age-old spark — romantic jealousy — fanned by modern social media and text messages touched off the brawl in which Chandler Spencer Dowell died, a prosecutor said Monday.
“Men have been fighting over women for thousands and thousands of years,” said Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, the special prosecutor in the Pulaski County trial. Such rivalries “can boil over into a murder case, which is the case here,” Rehak said.
Brent Ethan Harrell, 21, of Pulaski County, faces a charge of first-degree murder in a trial that is expected to conclude Tuesday in the county’s Circuit Court. Harrell is accused of fatally stabbing Dowell, a former friend, as the two then-19-year-olds battled outdoors in a cold downpour during the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2019.
Defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford argued that Dowell was killed in self-defense — that when Brent Ethan Harrell brought out a knife in the midst of what had been a fistfight, and stabbed Dowell through his carotid artery, he did so because he thought Dowell was about to cut or shoot him.
In a videotaped interview with police that was played in court, Harrell said he and Dowell had had “a beef” for a couple months after Harrell’s girlfriend broke up with him and soon began dating Dowell.
In a fight that followed hours of trash talking via text and Facebook messenger, Harrell said Dowell at first battered him with his fists, but that then he thought he saw something in Dowell’s hand.
Harrell told officers that when the fight ended, he thought he saw a knife on the ground. Investigators afterward located only Harrell’s own folding knife — folded shut — in a bloody pool of water.
Dowell was known to have a pistol, witnesses said. But when he took off his shirt and ran into the rain to meet Harrell, he left the gun in the car, according to testimony Monday.
Investigators found the Ruger 9 mm in the side pocket of the passenger door of the car Dowell arrived in — and it was dry, Rehak said.
Dowell’s death was investigated by Virginia State Police rather than the county sheriff’s office, and Harrell’s trial has a special prosecutor and judge because Harrell’s mother is the administrative assistant for the sheriff’s office’s investigations unit. Pulaski County’s regular judges and commonwealth’s attorney’s office recused themselves.
The bench trial is being presided over by Judge Lee Harrell, who usually sits in Giles County Circuit Court.
The trial’s first day featured only prosecution witnesses, with Turk closely questioning who could see Dowell’s hands during the fight and highlighting apparent discrepancies in testimony about Dowell’s pistol from that given in an earlier hearing in the case.
The prosecution is set to conclude its case Tuesday, then the defense will put on evidence and Judge Lee Harrell will decide Brent Harrell’s innocence or guilt.
Monday’s witnesses described how Dowell and Harrell had known one another since elementary school but became close friends in their senior year at Pulaski County High School.
Harrell came to Dowell’s house for birthday parties and other social events, Dowell’s mother Pam Dowell testified. Dowell had spent the night at the home where Harrell lived with his grandparents, Harrell’s grandfather, Steve Harrell said.
Harrell and Dowell’s split was over Emily Rosen, a now-21-year-old who testified she dated Harrell for four or five months, broke up with him, and about a month later started seeing Dowell, who she’d known since fifth grade.
Along with other witnesses, Rosen testified that on Feb. 22, 2019, she, Dowell, Harrell and another friend Garth Drake Sebastian Mills, 19, exchanged a storm of sometimes threatening messages. Harrell sent messages saying he would kill or stab Dowell.
One message attributed to Harrell that Rehak displayed on a slide said, “On my grandma’s grave, I’m going to bust you … next time I see you and go to jail smiling.”
Still, Rosen said she figured a few punches might end the rancor. She testified that she sent a message saying, “Just let them fight it out and get it over with.”
Soon after midnight, she said, she drove Dowell from the home they shared with her mother in Fairlawn to meet Harrell.
They found him with Mills at Harrell’s grandparents’ house at the base of Cloyd’s Mountain. Rosen said Harrell and Dowell both told her to turn on her headlights to light the yard where they’d fight.
In the video of the interview with police, Harrell said he was not known as a fighter.
“But you did tonight,” an officer replied. “You should have stayed inside.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.