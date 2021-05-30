 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Museum fundraiser brings textile historian to Christiansburg
0 comments
top story

Museum fundraiser brings textile historian to Christiansburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Montgomery Museum coverlet event 2021

Appalachian textiles historian Kathleen Curtis Wilson (center, background) visited Christiansburg Thursday to evaluate antique coverlets as part of a fundraiser for the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

 Tonia Moxley

Appalachian textile historian Kathleen Curtis Wilson evaluates a 19th century hand-woven coverlet at a fundraiser for the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. Proceeds will benefit the museum. Tonia Moxley/The Roanoke Times

The elaborate fabrics gracing the Mockingbird Cafe dining tables Thursday in Christiansburg weren’t the normal restaurant linens.

They were instead 19th century coverlets spread out for the inspection of Kathleen Curtis Wilson, a historian of Appalachian textiles visiting from California.

The event, which invited owners of antique coverlets to bring them in for Wilson’s assessment was a fundraiser for the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. Wilson was in many cases able to date the textiles and describe how they were made.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Wilson who has studied and written about historical textiles for 35 years evaluated a rare coverlet donated to the museum in 2018 that is thought to be one of the only authenticated slave-made coverlets in Virginia.

Woven from hand-spun cotton and hand-dyed wool in a variation of the Pine Cone Bloom pattern, the coverlet was probably made on a barn loom by a woman owned by Catherine Montague Trigg sometime between 1850 and the end of the Civil War.

It was passed down through the Trigg family, which owned a large antebellum plantation near present-day Christiansburg. Trigg descendants donated it to the museum in 2018, curator Sherry Wyatt has said.

Wilson also worked with Bath County native Perlista Henry to authenticate two quilts sewn by her great-grandmother Elizabeth Bolden. Bolden was an African-American seamstress whose mother was born a slave at Fort Dinwiddie Farm in Warm Springs. Bolden, born after emancipation was educated and ran her own dressmaking business.

The quilts Bolden made from scrap fabric sometime between 1910-30 now reside in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Collection at Colonial Williamsburg.

Proceeds from Thursday’s coverlet event will benefit the museum, Wyatt said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert