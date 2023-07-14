The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to overrule a decision that stopped construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which remains stuck in a legal quagmire.

Attorneys for Mountain Valley filed an emergency appeal late Friday afternoon that seeks to reverse two stays issued earlier this week by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

With the Supreme Court on its summer recess, the case is expected to go to Chief Justice John Roberts, who could either decide the matter himself or refer it to the full court, lawyers said.

The appeal states that a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit issued “two extraordinary stay orders” that defy the clear language of a law passed by Congress last month that was expected to fast-track completion of the natural gas pipeline.

“Congress has made clear that there is a paramount national interest in expeditious completion of the pipeline,” the 35-page filing states. “And Congress was equally clear that the Fourth Circuit may not exercise jurisdiction” over two lawsuits that were filed before the law was passed.

The Fourth Circuit gave no reason for its decisions, issued Monday and Tuesday, that ordered a halt to construction just as work crews were returning to Southwest Virginia.

But a key question – which now may be decided by the nation’s highest court – is whether Congress violated the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution by asserting its power over that of the courts, according to earlier legal filings.

The lower appeals court, which over the past five years has set aside nearly a dozen government permits issued to Mountain Valley, ordered that construction be halted long enough for it to consider the latest two challenges filed by environmental groups.

Mountain Valley had sought the dismissal of the cases, citing a provision in the Fiscal Responsibility Act – enacted primarily to avert a catastrophic government default by raising the debt ceiling – that ordered federal agencies to grant all remaining permits to Mountain Valley and removed the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to hear any challenges of those approvals.

Attorneys for The Wilderness Society, Appalachian Voices and other environmental groups counter that because the law was unconstitutional, the Fourth Circuit should not be forced to relinquish its authority.

Oral arguments before the Richmond-based appeals court on that question have been scheduled for July 27. It was not clear Friday how quickly the U.S. Supreme Court might rule on the emergency appeal.

Ever since Mountain Valley was proposed nearly a decade ago, there has been a sharp divide between those who say it will provide a needed boost to the country’s energy supply and those who say it will cause environmental harm and contribute to climate change.

Construction began in the winter of 2018 on the buried pipeline, which starts in northern West Virginia and passes through the New River and Roanoke valleys to connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line. Since then, Mountain Valley has been cited more than 400 times with violating state erosion and sedimentation control regulations.

The environmental concerns have played a key role in the Fourth Circuit’s decisions to throw out permits. But with the court no longer having jurisdiction, Mountain Valley contends, intervention by the Supreme Court is direly needed.

“It is critical that the stay orders be vacated, and the underlying petitions for review be dismissed, as soon as possible, and in any event no later than July 26, 2023,” Mountain Valley said Friday in its appeal.

“MVP has only approximately three months to complete the project before winter weather sets in and precludes significant construction tasks until the spring of 2024,” the appeal said of an infrastructure venture that has already been delayed by more than four years.