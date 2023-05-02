Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline said Tuesday that construction could resume this summer, but also acknowledged that continued legal battles might further stall the long-delayed project.

“We see a path to obtaining all approvals by early summer. And while narrow, this would give us the opportunity to complete construction by late 2023,” said Thomas Karam, chairman and chief executive officer of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in the joint venture.

Karam spoke during a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the company's 2023 first quarter results.

The fall of 2021 was the last time there was major forward construction, which consists of actually assembling the buried pipeline as opposed to the current maintenance of the 125-foot wide right-of-way to control erosion and sedimentation.

And legal challenges from environmental groups — the main reason why completion of the $6.6 billion project has been delayed for more than four years — make the pipeline’s path to completion more difficult, Karam said.

On April 3, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a water quality certification for pipeline stream crossings in West Virginia, where the 303-mile natural gas conduit will begin before passing through Southwest Virginia.

It was the latest of about a dozen permits issued to Mountain Valley to be struck down by a three-judge panel of Fourth Circuit. Generally, it has taken at least a year for the company to file new applications, and for government agencies to issue renewed authorizations, following a reversal by the court.

But Mountain Valley has a “high degree of confidence” that the West Virginia certification can be regained in time to complete construction by the end of this year, Karam said.

The company expects to have in hand by early this summer all of its required permits, which include a project-wide stream crossing approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and permission from the U.S. Forest Service for the pipeline to cross through the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties.

“All of this, of course, is contingent on no additional court intervention,” Karam said.

That seems unlikely, if the past is any indication. Just last week, Appalachian Voices and other environmental groups asked the Fourth Circuit to stay construction while it considers their latest lawsuit, filed April 10.

That petition asks the appellate court to review a biological opinion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which found in early March that construction is not likely to jeopardize endangered and threatened species in the pipeline’s path.

Twice before, in 2019 and 2022, the Fourth Circuit rejected the Fish and Wildlife Service’s determination of no harm to the Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat, the Roanoke logperch, the candy darter and the Virginia spiraea, a flowering shrub native to southern Appalachia.

A decision on the requested stay is expected in the coming weeks.

While Karam said he expects the new permits to withstand judicial scrutiny this time, the company is also eying an alternative avenue — a proposed federal law that would expedite permitting for natural gas pipelines in general and Mountain Valley in particular.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on Tuesday introduced his third version of a permitting reform bill that would greenlight Mountain Valley.

Two earlier bills died in the Senate, where a majority was composed of Democrats concerned about the project’s heavy environmental footprint and Republicans wary of handing a victory to a pivotal member of the opposing party.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been cited for hundreds of permit violations related to water quality, with permits thrown out time and time again because of environmental harms,” said Chelsea Barnes, Appalachian Voice’s director of government affairs and strategy.

“Our environmental laws exist to prevent harm to communities’ health and safety,” Barnes said. “No project should be exempt from environmental laws or judicial review, and it’s especially egregious for Manchin to ask members of Congress to grant exemptions for a project that has repeatedly violated permit conditions and whose permits themselves have been found legally insufficient.”

During Tuesday’s conference call, Karam praised both Manchin’s proposal and a statement last week from U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in support of the pipeline.

In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the lead agency overseeing construction, Granholm wrote that Mountain Valley can “help unlock additional natural gas supplies and delivery, which, in turn can enhance regional and national energy security.”

Granholm wrote that while the Energy Department takes no position on the outstanding permits or pending litigation, “we submit the view that the MVP project will enhance the Nation’s critical infrastructure for energy and national security.”

Pipeline opponents saw her letter as a betrayal by the Biden administration.

Patrick Grenter, director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign, said Granholm’s statement contradicted Biden’s pledge to fight climate change by restricting the use of fossil fuels.

“There is nothing natural about the fracked gas that would be transported through the Mountain Valley Pipeline; locking us and our communities into decades of reliance on risky fossil fuels,” Grenter said in a statement.

“What we should be focusing on is transitioning into clean sustainable energy that would maintain energy reliability and security.”