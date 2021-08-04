Mysterious bird deaths, now declining, did not reach Roanoke region

As cases of a deadly bird blight decline across Northern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, experts are still questioning what caused the mysterious illness that seemingly spared birds in the Roanoke region.
By late May, an avian affliction of unknown origin was reported in Northern Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, and by June it reached as far as Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, among other states, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Reports declined through July, with only two affected birds observed in Northern Virginia during the last two weeks of the month, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Birds stricken by the illness — primarily fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, American robins and other young songbirds — experienced eye and neurological symptoms, often dying as a result.
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, fearing a contagious spread, put out a call in June for residents to remove birdbaths and feeders from lawns across the region. But whatever the mystery avian affliction is, it never reached any songbirds around Roanoke, said an email from Wildlife Center Assistant Director Chester Leonard.
“At this time, we are OK with people feeding the birds again," Leonard said. "But we strongly suggest that people clean their feeders more frequently than the suggested two weeks.”
Further north, DWR is still recommending people discontinue bird feeding in affected areas.
“When we use bird feeders it can actually have a negative impact by not allowing certain birds to learn to forage for food naturally,” Leonard said. “That being said, the best way to care for and feed our local birds is to plant native perennials.”
Now is an opportunity for transitioning to native plants as bird food sources, Leonard said. Native plants provide more habitat and nutrition for birds, especially babies, and are not as likely to transfer disease from bird to bird, better supporting bird populations for the long-term.
“If you do elect to keep them up, please clean them frequently — at least once a week — to ensure bird health,” Leonard said. “Hopefully cases will continue to decline, we will get definitive answers, and by autumn we can use feeders without worry.”
It’s uncertain how long it might take for scientists to definitively determine what illness caused the bird deaths. There are countless tests to conduct, as researchers seek causes that could be pesticide-inflicted, herbicidal, viral, bacterial, parasitic, or perhaps something else entirely.
Nobody knows for certain, but some experts are connecting the fatal bird reactions to a brood of 17-year cicadas that reemerged screaming from their trees in a similar geographic range this summer.
Bird feeders should be removed whenever multiple dead birds are observed on a property within a short period of time, according to DWR. Feeders and bird baths can be disinfected with a mixture of one part bleach and nine parts water, rinsed with water and allowed to air dry.
To report sick or dead birds, go online and submit a report via the Virginia DWR website. To dispose of dead birds, DWR said to place them in a plastic bag, seal, and discard with household trash or alternatively bury them at least three feet.