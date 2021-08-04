Mysterious bird deaths, now declining, did not reach Roanoke region

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Further north, DWR is still recommending people discontinue bird feeding in affected areas.

“When we use bird feeders it can actually have a negative impact by not allowing certain birds to learn to forage for food naturally,” Leonard said. “That being said, the best way to care for and feed our local birds is to plant native perennials.”

Now is an opportunity for transitioning to native plants as bird food sources, Leonard said. Native plants provide more habitat and nutrition for birds, especially babies, and are not as likely to transfer disease from bird to bird, better supporting bird populations for the long-term.

“If you do elect to keep them up, please clean them frequently — at least once a week — to ensure bird health,” Leonard said. “Hopefully cases will continue to decline, we will get definitive answers, and by autumn we can use feeders without worry.”

It’s uncertain how long it might take for scientists to definitively determine what illness caused the bird deaths. There are countless tests to conduct, as researchers seek causes that could be pesticide-inflicted, herbicidal, viral, bacterial, parasitic, or perhaps something else entirely.