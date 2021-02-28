Mystery man: Marion woman's search for father mired by dead ends, adoptions and aliases

Colada’s mother met Anderson at her best friend’s wedding, which was held in the backyard of her friend’s apartment at Severt Hills. Several neighbors attended, including Anderson and his roommate who lived next door. The two hit it off and dated for about a year, planning to have a child and live a life together. Colada’s mother told her Anderson often talked of wanting to move away with her, but she had two older children and didn’t want to uproot them.

Before Colada was born, however, the relationship between her parents soured and the two parted ways. At her baby shower, Colada’s father sent her mother roses and one last plea to leave with him, but she had already moved on. That was the last her mother heard from him.

Her mother later married the man she’d met while she was pregnant, and he took on the role of Colada’s father until they divorced when she was 4 years old.

Not too unlike her biological father, Colada, whose legal last name is Henderson, took on the new last name when she was in high school.

“I just felt weird having a person’s name that I really didn’t have a strong connection with,” she said, noting that now that she knows the man wasn’t really her father, it seems more fitting that she have her own last name.