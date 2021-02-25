NAACP Youth Council announces annual honorees

The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council will honor 11 local African American leaders during its eighth annual “Impactors of Excellence Awards” on March 7.

During the 4 p.m. virtual program, youth council members will recognize individuals who have made a positive impact on the lives of youth and others in the region.

The 2021 honorees are: Tim Allen, recently retired Roanoke sheriff; Cochise Bryant, entrepreneur and living kidney donor; Warren Craft, William Fleming High School assistant basketball and football coach and mentor; La’Shay Foreman, Hurt Park Elementary School counselor; Marylen Harmon, retired educator and a community activist; Robert Jeffrey, member of the Roanoke City Council and owner of Colors magazine; Robert Johnson, division dean of students for Montgomery County Public Schools; Angela Penn, lead teen advisor for Jack and Jill and vice president for real estate development for Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority; Gloria Randolph-King, youth leader and retired educator; Donna Robinson, director of Café Arts Center; and Robin Thorpe, Lincoln Terrace Elementary School fifth grade teacher.

The Impactors Awards program is the youth council’s annual fundraiser, and the youth are soliciting donations to support training and other program expenses.