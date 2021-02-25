 Skip to main content
NAACP Youth Council announces annual honorees
The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council will honor 11 local African American leaders during its eighth annual “Impactors of Excellence Awards” on March 7.

During the 4 p.m. virtual program, youth council members will recognize individuals who have made a positive impact on the lives of youth and others in the region.

The 2021 honorees are: Tim Allen, recently retired Roanoke sheriff; Cochise Bryant, entrepreneur and living kidney donor; Warren Craft, William Fleming High School assistant basketball and football coach and mentor; La’Shay Foreman, Hurt Park Elementary School counselor; Marylen Harmon, retired educator and a community activist; Robert Jeffrey, member of the Roanoke City Council and owner of Colors magazine; Robert Johnson, division dean of students for Montgomery County Public Schools; Angela Penn, lead teen advisor for Jack and Jill and vice president for real estate development for Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority; Gloria Randolph-King, youth leader and retired educator; Donna Robinson, director of Café Arts Center; and Robin Thorpe, Lincoln Terrace Elementary School fifth grade teacher.

The Impactors Awards program is the youth council’s annual fundraiser, and the youth are soliciting donations to support training and other program expenses.

Normally an offering is taken during the program, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program will be virtual, and supporters are being asked to send donations to P.O. Box. 12362, Roanoke, VA 24025.

Attendees should register to view the 4 p.m. webinar using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nhle_x12RLqNpp3GUDR-Uw

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

For more information, call Uyen Tran at 540-556-9984, London Paige at 540-819-0387 or Gloria Randolph-King at 540-793-0811.

+10 
Sheriff Tim Allen.png

Tim Allen

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mr. Cochise Bryant.png

Cochise Bryant

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mr. Warren Craft.png

Warren Craft

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Ms. LaShay Foreman.png

LaShay Foreman

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Dr. Marylen Harmon.png

Marylen Harmon

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mr. Robert Jeffrey Jr.png

Robert Jeffrey

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Dr. Robert Johnson.png

Robert Johnson

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mrs. Angela Penn.png

Angela Penn

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mrs. Gloria Randolph King.png

Gloria Randolph-King

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Ms. Donna Robinson.png

Donna Robinson

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council
+10 
Mrs. Robin Thorpe.png

Robin Thorpe

 Courtesy of Roanoke NAACP Youth Council

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.

