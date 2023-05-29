Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mired in legal battles for the past five years, the Mountain Valley Pipeline could get bailed out by a larger agreement to resolve a looming crisis over the federal debt ceiling.

Text of a bipartisan bill intended to avoid the first-ever government default, released late Sunday, includes language that would expedite completion of the deeply divisive natural gas pipeline.

As currently phrased, the bill states that “Congress hearby finds and declares that the timely completion of construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is required in the national interest.”

Litigation over the $6.6 billion project — pertaining mostly to its heavy environmental footprint — has long delayed its completion. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has been trying since last summer to find a legislative way out of the legal logjam.

“I am pleased [House] Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America,” Manchin said in a statement released over the holiday weekend.

“I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line,” he said.

However, the pipeline’s inclusion in an agreement between McCarthy and President Joe Biden to suspend the nation’s debt limit while limiting government spending is sharply opposed by environmental groups, and could face an uncertain fate as lawmakers consider the deal in the coming days.

“Singling out the Mountain Valley Pipeline for approval in a vote about our nation’s credit limit is an egregious act,” said Peter Anderson, Virginia policy director for Appalachian Voices.

“By attempting to suspend the rules for a pipeline company that has repeatedly polluted communities’ water and flouted the conditions in its permits, the president and Congress would deny basic legal protections, procedural fairness, and environmental justice to communities along the pipeline’s path,” Anderson said in a statement.

If passed, the bill would set a 21-day deadline for approval of government permits needed for the underground pipeline’s 303-mile path through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

Those permits have been issued time and again for Mountain Valley, only to be struck down or delayed — mostly by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — following legal challenges by Appalachian Voices, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

Although authorization by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the pipeline to cross streams and rivers is the last major permit still needed to restart work, earlier approvals by other agencies face future lawsuits.

The debt ceiling bill requires all legal actions to be heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which is seen by some to be more accepting of the pipeline.

Earlier attempts by Manchin to remove Mountain Valley from the purview of the Fourth Circuit have met pushback. When the Senate rejected a similar proposal last year, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia asked what would prevent other large corporations dissatisfied with a court’s ruling from doing the same thing.

“If we go down this path on this project, I can see it opening a door we will not want to open — a door that can even lead to corruption,” Kaine said at the time.

Manchin’s proposal to include his bill in the National Defense Authorization Act last December was not the first time he attempted to attach it to a larger piece of “must-pass” legislation.

Three months earlier, he included it in a budget resolution needed to avoid a government shutdown. Manchin withdrew that the bill after it drew opposition from both sides of the aisle.

But the stakes are much higher now, with legislators from both parties under pressure to approve the debt ceiling agreement to avoid a default that would shake the global economy. Congress is expected to act by June 5, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said is the deadline to lift the nation’s debt limit, now at $31 trillion, to allow more borrowing to pay bills already incurred.

Even if the jurisdiction for all Mountain Valley litigation were to be shifted to the D.C. Court of Appeals, that may not be a cure-all for a project that has repeatedly been cited for allowing muddy runoff to escape from construction sites along steep slopes and across mountain streams.

Last summer, when the idea was first raised by Manchin, legal experts told The Roanoke Times that the pipeline may not necessarily find a more sympathetic forum in the D.C. Court of Appeals, which in recent years has become more willing to scrutinize decisions from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the lead agency overseeing construction.

In fact, just last week the court ruled that FERC failed to adequately explain its reasons for not requiring additional study of the pipeline’s environmental impact before extending its deadline to complete the project.

Opponents worry that the pipeline now has the backing of President Biden, who took a tough stand against the oil and gas industry while campaigning in 2020. On his first day in office, Biden revoked a key permit for Keystone XL, a controversial pipeline that would have transported crude oil from Alberta, Canada, into Montana and then down to the Gulf Coast.

More recently, Biden approved the Willow project, a large-scale oil drilling proposal in Alaska. And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has supported Mountain Valley in a letter to FERC.

The pipeline, which would transport 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to East Coast markets, can “help unlock additional natural gas supplies and delivery, which, in turn can enhance regional and national energy security,” Granholm wrote.

Mountain Valley said Monday that it was grateful for “the full support of the White House, as well as the strong leadership of Democratic and Republican legislators.”

The joint venture of five energy companies hopes to complete construction by the end of the year, spokeswoman Natalie Cox wrote in an email Monday, and looks forward to “flowing domestic natural gas this winter for the benefits of reliability and affordability in the form of lower natural gas prices for customers.”

Opponents counter that the damage already caused by pipeline construction will only grow worse if it is completed, allowing the release of greenhouse gases that will contribute to a climate change crisis.

Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a local anti-pipeline coalition, said that Biden “has caved in to Mountain Valley Pipeline’s political allies and betrayed his own climate and environmental justice promises.”

“Instead of a clean debt ceiling bill,” Chisholm said, “we are sacrificed alongside other working class people in another attempted bailout for the failing MVP.”