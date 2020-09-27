National Lawyers Guild chapter formed in New River Valley, keen on protecting rights

“They take notes, and they are a third party. If someone is arrested, they get their name, what their charges are, whether they need any legal advocacy in order to be released. They get names of officers on the ground, they get dates and times, they may take photos or videos, and that way if anyone were to follow up with any kind of civil action after the fact, the legal observers’ observations would be available to them.

“I have certainly watched police officers trump up charges against pipeline protesters. I have seen them handle activists roughly. I have seen them put in place arbitrary limits to where people could express free speech or free assembly. I have seen them harass people who are assembled to make their voices heard about the injustice of the pipeline project,” Satterwhite said.

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said he has noticed the legal observers at demonstrations. He declined to answer any other question.

The legal observer program accelerated after the death of George Floyd when protests ignited. Satterwhite saw it as her turn to act as a legal observer for someone else and began to help organize the growing demand.

Between May 30 and June 20, the program hosted the trainings over Zoom, trained 92 new LOs and sent observers to 21 events.