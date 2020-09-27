National Lawyers Guild chapter formed in New River Valley, keen on protecting rights

Alan Graf said he reached a point where he felt like he had to do something.
In 2011, when the 61-year-old arrived in Floyd with his wife, he had been a lawyer, a farmer, a computer salesman, an activist, had marched in demonstrations, and helped build homes in Guatemala. But in Floyd, he was looking forward to picking a banjo and to retirement.
“That has now gone by the wayside,” Graf said, laughing.
Instead, in August, at the age of 70, he founded and was elected president of the Southwest Virginia chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, an organization dedicated to defending civil rights.
That same week, on Aug. 7, the new chapter issued a press release condemning the Confederate monument at the Floyd County Courthouse, calling it a symbol of prejudice that raises “concerns about whether people of color will receive equal treatment under the law.”
Following the news closely, Graf said, he saw the fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline and similar pipelines around the country, saw the raids on immigrant families by ICE, deportations and detention centers, and was incredulous at the partisanship at the highest levels of government.
Then there was the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police precipitating an eruption of demonstrations against police brutality.
“All of these factors have propelled me back into action,” Graf said.
Graf already had a long history of service with the national guild.
“Actually, I was an activist before I was a lawyer,” he said.
In 1984 he began working with the guild, helping to resettle Central American refugees in Austin, Texas, he said. At the time he was a computer salesman.
“And the lawyers I was working with finally said to me, ‘Why don’t you go to law school?’ ”
So, in his 30s, with a family to raise, Graf started law school in Portland, Oregon. Later, he would serve as president of the NLG chapter there, where he lived for 19 years.
Graf became involved with legal observing.
Legal observers act as trained witnesses and advocates of legal rights. They can be easily spotted at protests and rallies wearing their bright green hats and badges identifying the attorney they are observing for.
The legal observer program that Graf started laid the foundation for the new regional guild chapter.
“The role of legal observers is accountability for the criminal legal system,” said Emily Satterwhite, 48, a Virginia Tech professor and the current LO coordinator. Graf started the LO program in the New River Valley, but as it grew, Satterwhite volunteered to take over the logistics.
“They take notes, and they are a third party. If someone is arrested, they get their name, what their charges are, whether they need any legal advocacy in order to be released. They get names of officers on the ground, they get dates and times, they may take photos or videos, and that way if anyone were to follow up with any kind of civil action after the fact, the legal observers’ observations would be available to them.
“I have certainly watched police officers trump up charges against pipeline protesters. I have seen them handle activists roughly. I have seen them put in place arbitrary limits to where people could express free speech or free assembly. I have seen them harass people who are assembled to make their voices heard about the injustice of the pipeline project,” Satterwhite said.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said he has noticed the legal observers at demonstrations. He declined to answer any other question.
The legal observer program accelerated after the death of George Floyd when protests ignited. Satterwhite saw it as her turn to act as a legal observer for someone else and began to help organize the growing demand.
Between May 30 and June 20, the program hosted the trainings over Zoom, trained 92 new LOs and sent observers to 21 events.
The surge in the LO program is what prompted Graf to establish a local chapter of the NLG, he said.
“They [LOs] let people know in power, whether it’s large corporations like MVP, or the police or private security, that they’re being observed,” Graf said.
But the legal observer program in Southwest Virginia wasn’t truly whole until Graf established the new chapter.
“When you have a very well-functioning and robust NLG chapter, then legal observers are simply the first line and the other components are not as visible,” Satterwhite said.
With the weight of an NLG chapter behind it, the legal observer program has a much greater ability to use that evidence through a team of lawyers.
One such action came on June 8 when the supervising attorney of the LOs in Southwest Virginia, Tammy Belinsky, wrote a letter to Roanoke City Council concerning the use of unprovoked force such as pepper spray, pepper pellets and a blockade of Roanoke police officers wearing face shields, batons and Tasers arrayed against demonstrators at a march on May 30 at which LOs were present.
The letter references specific interactions between police and protesters and calls attention to a ruling prohibiting such conduct from a Denver court by Judge Brooke Jackson.
“Judge Jackson ruled that police may not interfere with nonviolent protests ‘simply because they fear possible disorder,’ ” the letter states. The letter follows that the use of force by the Roanoke police interfered with Americans exercising their constitutional rights.
“It shows support for protesters more than anything else, and that there will be someone there looking out for them to make sure their rights are protected,” said Margaret Breslau about the legal observer program.
Breslau, 64, was one of the first legal observers to be trained in the New River Valley.
“Protest is a good thing. You should be protesting when things are wrong. And that needs to be preserved and protected,” she said.
Breslau had been supporting protesters long before she became a legal observer in 2014. She protested police violence in Baltimore, went to Black Lives Matter marches in Ferguson and attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that turned violent.
Breslau said that legal observers are especially important right now. She believes that the right to protest, as a fundamental American value, is being undermined, pointing to the response the Trump administration has shown to protests.
“There’s a desire, from the White House down, to reframe what protest actually means, delegitimize protest to make it seem as a threat,” Breslau said. “This reframing of protest as a violent activity, that the people who protest have to be shut down, they have to be put in jails and prisons, this kind of language is a real threat to our rights.”
The Southwest Virginia guild chapter currently consists of 16 members, including five attorneys and one paralegal. It hopes to attract more.
“I would love to see more people, especially those with legal training, step up and help the chapter flourish. We need more people to do all the things that are necessary to keep each other safe,” Satterwhite said.
For more information about the lawyers guild chapter, email swvirginia@nlg.org.
