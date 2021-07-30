National Night Out celebrations planned across region next week

National Night Out will take place in the Roanoke and New River Valleys, with most events taking place on Tuesday.
The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Numerous neighborhood groups are planning cookouts and block parties at which residents will mix with members of the police, fire, EMS and sheriff’s agencies over food and games. The purpose is to strengthen bonds between public safety workers and the neighborhoods they serve.
Most events start at 6 p.m. and most run until 8 p.m. They are free to the public.
Here are details on some events, including host groups and locations (events on Tuesday unless otherwise listed):
Franklin County: A sheriff’s office gathering will take place 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Westlake Cinema at 84 Westlake Road in Hardy. There will be children’s activities, martial arts and canine unit demonstrations, free hot dogs and a food vendor selling barbecue. Representatives from Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Scruggs Fire and Rescue, Commonwealth Search and Rescue, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and more will take part; a Rocky Mount event will take place 6-8 p.m. at the Emergency Services Building at 1250 North Main Street, and will also offer free hot dogs.
Radford: Bisset Park (starts at 5 p.m.), 49 Berkley Williams Drive.
Roanoke: Greater Grandview Area Neighborhood Watch Association, Huff Lane Park, 4412 Huff Lane NW; Mountain View Neighborhood Association, A Few Old Goats Brewing, 515 8th St SW.; Old Southwest Inc., Alexander Gish House, 641 Walnut Ave. SW.; Southeast Community Action Forum, Golden Park, 1566 Carlisle Ave. SE.; Noble Neighbors, 2000 Colgate St. NE.; Old Mountain Neighborhood Association, Cup Street NW between Pennsylvania Avenue and Long Acre Drive; Feeding Southwest Virginia, Community Solutions Center, 2328 Melrose Ave. NW.
Roanoke County: Golden Park, 1566 Carlisle Ave SE.
Salem: National Night Out for the Salem Police Department is Aug. 7, during a Saturday night Salem Red Sox game at the civic center, said a city spokesperson. Officers will meet fans at the game that night, which falls during the team’s frontline workers appreciation night. Salem Police, Salem Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire and EMS, as well as representatives from the regional jail, Virginia State Police and others from around the valley in front of the stadium before the game, the spokesperson said.
Vinton: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 Washington Ave.
Staff writers Mike Allen and Luke Weir contributed to this report.