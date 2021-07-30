National Night Out celebrations planned across region next week

National Night Out will take place in the Roanoke and New River Valleys, with most events taking place on Tuesday.

The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Numerous neighborhood groups are planning cookouts and block parties at which residents will mix with members of the police, fire, EMS and sheriff’s agencies over food and games. The purpose is to strengthen bonds between public safety workers and the neighborhoods they serve.

Most events start at 6 p.m. and most run until 8 p.m. They are free to the public.

Here are details on some events, including host groups and locations (events on Tuesday unless otherwise listed):