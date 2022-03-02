National Park Service seeks input on plan for region's Triple Crown of AT beauty spots

The National Park Service will hold two online meetings this month to gather input on how to best manage use of the heavily visited "Triple Crown" of Appalachian Trail hiking in the Roanoke Valley — Dragons Tooth, McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs.

The Park Service announced Monday it will hold virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. March 9 and 10:30 a.m. March 17 about the Triple Crown management plan.

The Appalachian Trail is a vertical national park that stretches 2,190 miles from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy manages the trail with the National Park Service, in collaboration with regional volunteer groups, such as the Roanoke Appalachiain Trail Club.

The three heavily visited beauty spots of the Triple Crown are all above the Catawba Valley, and all have prompted perennial concerns about overcrowded parking lots, safety at road crossings and negative impacts on the natural environment from so much foot traffic.

“We are thrilled that so many visitors are enjoying this section of the AT. We have also noticed and heard from our stakeholders that there are real concerns about overcrowding that we want to address so that the Trail continues to be an accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable resource for the region now and into the future,” said Wendy Janssen, superintendent of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. “In order to develop our plan for the future of this section of trail, the AT partners will take a look at strategies for managing high levels of visitor use.”

The study will examine the feasibility of hiker shuttles, modifying or adding campsites, actively managing parking and rerouting trail sections.

To comment online, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/APPAVUM.

Here's how to participate in the virtual meetings:

March 9, 5:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

▪ Join by internet: https://doitalent.zoomgov.com/j/1616663147, Meeting ID: 161 666 3147, Passcode: 466890

▪ Or join by phone: 1-646-828-7666 US (New York), Meeting ID: 161 666 3147, Passcode: 466890

March 17, 10:30 a.m., Virtual meeting

▪ Join by internet: https://doitalent.zoomgov.com/j/1619235175, Meeting ID: 161 923 5175, Passcode: 708055

▪ Or join by phone: 1-646-828-7666, Meeting ID: 161 923 5175, Passcode: 708055