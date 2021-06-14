Nationally recognized tree on Radford University campus toppled by storm

A nationally recognized tree the Radford University campus was a victim of strong thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

A white basswood that sat across the quad from McConnell Library had been cited in 2019 as the largest of its kind in the country, according to American Forests, an organization dedicated to advancing the conservation of forests.

Crews were in process of cleaning up and removing the tree on Monday.

In 2019, John Kell — a Radford University biology professor who has been cataloging and mapping the campus’ trees since the early 2000s — said the basswood was approximately 91 feet tall and had a circumference of around 15 1/2 feet.

It garnered 296 points when it was named a national champion that September, 30 points more than the tree at a botanical garden in Missouri that it unseated.

The white basswood is indigenous to Southern Appalachia and the Midwest along the Ohio River.