Natural Bridge facing more financial questions

The rocky arch, which spans a deep gorge that was slowly carved by water more than a million years ago, is “the most sublime of nature’s works,” Jefferson once said. He later pledged to never let the bridge “be injured, defaced or masked from public view.”

Nearly 250 years later, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared that mission accomplished with the creation of Natural Bridge State Park. As he stood beneath the stone passage, McAuliffe told a crowd that gathered for a dedication ceremony: “This would not have happened without Tom Clarke.”

To be sure, the property could have been sold in 35 parcels at a public auction in 2014, possibly to multiple owners with plans to build condominiums and other developments that would clash with what was once listed among the world’s seven natural wonders.

But the relationship between Clarke and state officials has been tense at times.

In his June 23 letter, Clarke wrote that his nonprofit “has at times disagreed with the decisions of the Virginia State Park personnel.” He offered no specifics, and added that “we always supported the decisions, once the decisions were made.”

Clarke also rebuffed Hamlett’s request for details on his plans to satisfy the bill that will become due in November.