Natural Bridge State Park makes loan payment as search for a new owner continues

The Natural Bridge State Park has made a $579,000 annual payment on a loan used to purchase the property, without the help of a conservation nonprofit that initiated the deal.
The Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund bought the privately owned limestone arch and surrounding woodlands in 2014, saving it from being sold at an auction. At the time, the fund intended to donate the land for a state park once it paid off a $9.1 million loan from the Virginia Resources Authority.
But after the fund, run by health care executive Tom Clarke, ran into problems making the payments, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation took over management of the park in 2016.
Under a refinancing agreement, the annual payments increased from $325,000 to $579,000 this year.
Clarke's group agreed in 2016 to build up a reserve fund of $500,000 to be used to make up the difference, if needed. But after the money never came through, the park made the higher payment last week with funds from its own budget, according to Shawn Crumlish, the authority’s director of financial services.
Increased visitation this year to the Rockbridge County landmark — due to good weather during the fall foliage season and a heightened interest in outdoor recreation to limit COVID-19 risks — assisted the park in keeping the loan current.
Meanwhile, the conservation fund’s financial woes have led the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the authority to explore the possibility of finding a new owner for the 215-foot-tall stone formation and surrounding 1,500 acres, according to documents from an open-records request made earlier this year by The Roanoke Times.
“I anticipate that you will cooperate with whatever actions are deemed necessary to transfer the Natural Bridge, should a default occur, to a more appropriate owner,” authority executive director Stephanie Hamlett wrote in an April 29 letter to Clarke.
Clarke wrote back June 23, saying he was willing to consider a transfer. But he did not respond in detail to questions about the reserve fund. Efforts to reach Clarke this week were unsuccessful.
The fund is still the legal owner of the property, which will be transferred to the state after it is debt-free. While it’s unusual for a state park to have an encumbrance on its land, the refinancing agreement in 2016 prevented a possible foreclosure after payments by the conservation fund lapsed.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation and the authority are in negotiations with another nonprofit to take over ownership of the park. No deal has been struck, Crumlish said. The matter is expected to come up at a meeting of the authority’s board in March.
