Natural Bridge State Park makes loan payment as search for a new owner continues

Meanwhile, the conservation fund’s financial woes have led the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the authority to explore the possibility of finding a new owner for the 215-foot-tall stone formation and surrounding 1,500 acres, according to documents from an open-records request made earlier this year by The Roanoke Times.

“I anticipate that you will cooperate with whatever actions are deemed necessary to transfer the Natural Bridge, should a default occur, to a more appropriate owner,” authority executive director Stephanie Hamlett wrote in an April 29 letter to Clarke.

Clarke wrote back June 23, saying he was willing to consider a transfer. But he did not respond in detail to questions about the reserve fund. Efforts to reach Clarke this week were unsuccessful.

The fund is still the legal owner of the property, which will be transferred to the state after it is debt-free. While it’s unusual for a state park to have an encumbrance on its land, the refinancing agreement in 2016 prevented a possible foreclosure after payments by the conservation fund lapsed.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation and the authority are in negotiations with another nonprofit to take over ownership of the park. No deal has been struck, Crumlish said. The matter is expected to come up at a meeting of the authority’s board in March.

