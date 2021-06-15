Natural Bridge State Park to get new owner

The loan currently has a balance of $6.1 million. Under a new arrangement with a 0.25% interest rate, the land trust will make four annual payments of $375,000 — to be covered by park operations — and then pay the balance by Dec. 31, 2024.

Efforts to reach Clarke were unsuccessful Tuesday. In previous correspondence with the authority, he did not object to his conservation fund relinquishing ownership.

The Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center, which is adjacent to the stone formation but not part of the state park, was sold by Clarke last year and is now a Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand.

While the park and hotel are separate entities, they enjoy a reciprocal relationship in drawing visitors from nearby Interstate 81. About 180,000 people visit the state park each year, the authority was told.

Natural Bridge has had many owners over the years and once was more of a roadside attraction that offered a mini-golf course, a wax museum and a haunted house next to a natural formation that has been called one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The more touristy features are gone now.