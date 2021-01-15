Natural Bridge Zoo fined for animal welfare violations

Nearly six years after its undercover investigation of the Natural Bridge Zoo revealed widespread cases of animal abuse and neglect, the Humane Society of the United States said Friday that federal regulators have imposed a $41,500 fine.
The fine was assessed in August 2019, but the humane society said it only recently learned of it through a Freedom of Information Act request.
“By USDA standards, it’s a pretty good-sized fine,” said Debbie Leahy, the group’s senior strategist for captive wildlife. “But we don’t think it’s enough.”
Among the violations: Zoo officials improperly euthanized guinea pigs by slamming them to the ground before they were fed to tigers, failed to provide proper veterinary care to a tiger cub and a mandrill that later died, and allowed visitors to ride an elephant without the pachyderm’s handler always nearby.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which conducted an investigation, confirmed late Friday that a $41,500 fine was levied, and “a partial payment of that penalty has been made.”
Efforts to reach zoo owner Karl Mogensen and his attorney were unsuccessful.
In the spring of 2014, an investigator for the Humane Society posed as a job applicant and was hired to help tend to the animals at the zoo, which is off Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.
Using a video camera concealed in her safari vest, the undercover agent documented what were believed to be numerous violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The humane society then turned the videos and other evidence over to the USDA, which regulates zoos.
After two inspections in early 2015, the agency reported finding a total of 44 violations but issued no fines. At the time, it said it was conducting a separate investigation that could lead to a hearing before an administrative judge, who would have the power to fine the zoo or pull its license.
In an Aug. 19, 2019, letter, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service informed Mogensen that it had found what it believed to be six violations, each one carrying a civil penalty of up to $10,000.
The letter, which the Humane Society obtained under an open records request and shared with The Roanoke Times on Friday, offered Mogensen a settlement in which he would owe $41,500, either in full at the time or under a payment plan.
Although the Humane Society initiated the federal investigation, it had difficulty finding out what happened.
Leahy said she checked regularly with the USDA, and was told in May 2020 that the case had been settled. Unable to get any more details, she requested documents that finally arrived this week.
In the past, inspections of zoos have been posted online, and the USDA was more open about investigations. That changed under the current presidential administration, Leahy said.
Two of the six violations were for throwing sick or injured guinea pigs to the ground to kill them, rather than using proper methods of euthanasia. “Inspectors discovered ten dead guinea pigs, with broken ribs and pelvic bones, in the freezer used to keep feed for big cats,” the citation stated.
Another two cases were for improper veterinary care. The fifth violation involved Asha, the zoo’s prized elephant, and regulations that require dangerous animals such as lions, tigers, bears and elephants to be under the control of an experienced handler during public exhibits.
Visitors sometimes rode, photographed or fed Asha without her handler always being nearby, according to the USDA.
The final violation focused on what brought the Humane Society to the zoo in 2014: reports of the unsafe handling of tiger cubs during sessions with the public. Patrons were allowed to pose for photographs while holding two of the cubs — Daxx and Deja — when they were as old as 17 weeks and weighed more than 40 pounds, which regulations did not allow.
The zoo has since voluntarily stopped those exhibits, Leahy said, and an employee who was involved with the tiger cubs has lost certification.
Throughout the lengthy investigation, the zoo maintained its USDA license.
The facility, which has more than 70,000 visitors a year, was closed briefly in 2015, after the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries suspended its state permit to exhibit wild animals. State officials allowed the zoo to reopen after several weeks.
In the past, Mogensen has said the violations were mostly petty violations trumped up by animal rights groups.
“The Humane Society and PETA are on this vendetta,” he told The Roanoke Times in 2015. “They try to stir up your emotions to get your money.”
However, other zoos in the region — including Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke — were passing inspections regularly while the USDA cited the Natural Bridge Zoo time and time again.