Natural Bridge Zoo fined for animal welfare violations

In the past, inspections of zoos have been posted online, and the USDA was more open about investigations. That changed under the current presidential administration, Leahy said.

Two of the six violations were for throwing sick or injured guinea pigs to the ground to kill them, rather than using proper methods of euthanasia. “Inspectors discovered ten dead guinea pigs, with broken ribs and pelvic bones, in the freezer used to keep feed for big cats,” the citation stated.

Another two cases were for improper veterinary care. The fifth violation involved Asha, the zoo’s prized elephant, and regulations that require dangerous animals such as lions, tigers, bears and elephants to be under the control of an experienced handler during public exhibits.

Visitors sometimes rode, photographed or fed Asha without her handler always being nearby, according to the USDA.

The final violation focused on what brought the Humane Society to the zoo in 2014: reports of the unsafe handling of tiger cubs during sessions with the public. Patrons were allowed to pose for photographs while holding two of the cubs — Daxx and Deja — when they were as old as 17 weeks and weighed more than 40 pounds, which regulations did not allow.