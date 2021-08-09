Nearly 100 protesters block work on Mountain Valley Pipeline; some are arrested

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of 2 p.m., five men and two women had been been taken in a jail van to the magistrate's office in Christiansburg, according to Lt. Mark Hollandsworth of the sheriff's office. Appalachians Against Pipelines later said that 10 people had been arrested.

Names of the individuals, and the charges they face, were not available late Monday afternoon.

After the crowd dispersed, police briefly shut down U.S. 460 in both directions as the procession crossed the highway and formed a support line along the road for the protesters who remained.

Many of them waved anti-pipeline signs, drawing honks of support from some motorists and quizzical looks from others.

Chrissy Martinez of Ohio said she joined the protest out of concern for Southwest Virginia's water, land and community. "Its health and well-being affects our health and well-being," she said.

Mountain Valley officials say there is a public need for the natural gas to be transported 303 miles through West Virginia and Virginia by the pipeline, but add that they are taking steps to offset its release of greenhouse gases.