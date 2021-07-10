Nearly a half-century later, 'marijuana martyr' sees hope in Virginia

Black people use marijuana at the same rate as whites, yet are three and a half times more likely to be charged, according to Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam. Davis is a Black man.

“Roger Trenton Davis is one of the many individuals whose life was upended by the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws — and we felt it was important he have the opportunity to join us as we put a stop to it,” Yarmosky wrote in an email.

In his first public interview since the law was passed, Davis wore a “Free the Weed” T-shirt and his hair pulled back in long, grey dreadlocks. He was quick to smile when talking about his experiences under the old law, and just as quick to point out problems with the new one.

More needs to be done, he said. For example, a portion of the law that allows home cultivation of up to four marijuana plants does not apply to residents of public housing complexes and subsidized housing, which fall under federal regulations that still forbid marijuana.

A disproportionate number of those residents are Black and would remain disenfranchised, he said.