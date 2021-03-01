Nearly all who want to be vaccinated in Virginia's long-term care facilities have gotten doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about a month into the vaccination campaign that uptake nationwide at nursing homes with at least one vaccination clinic was 77.8% for residents and 37.5% for staff. Hare said at that point, half of Virginia's nursing home staff had been vaccinated.

He said providers have told him that rates have gone up as staff members who were initially reluctant hear from coworkers that it was similar to getting a flu shot.

Patricia Williams of Virginia Beach, whose sister is in a nursing home, has advocated statewide for more transparent information throughout the pandemic and for letting others know the toll the disease has had on long-term care residents.

She said she is relieved her sister is vaccinated and looks forward to the day that homes can reopen to family visits.

“That’s the million-dollar question” Forlano said. “The guidance has not changed. I’m hopeful that visitation guidance might relax a little bit, but we are waiting on the CDC.”

Virginia has followed the CDC’s guidance on long-term care. Most of the state still has substantial transmission of the disease, which requires the homes to do frequent testing.