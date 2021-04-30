Neglected malpractice lawsuit spirals into $742K judgment against Roanoke attorney

Filings show that after his preliminary answer to Phillips' suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court. Because of Covati's lengthy background in Roanoke courts, where he has practiced law for years and once served as a substitute judge, the suit's proceedings were held in Montgomery County Circuit Court and were heard by Judge Robert Turk.

But last summer, as Phillips' attorneys presented evidence against him on July 8 and Turk later issued his rulings, Covati remained consistently and inexplicably absent.

Late in the game, just prior to a hearing in September, Covati drafted a request for a continuance, citing the aftereffects of an Aug. 7 stroke, which he claimed had caused him to be hospitalized. But that motion was faxed only to the plaintiff's attorney and was not filed with the court, so the Sept. 11 hearing went forward as scheduled.

Because the suit was filed in Roanoke but heard in Montgomery County, the various dates in the case did not appear on the public calendars for either of those circuit courts.

Covati, 54, did not respond to interview requests left on his cellphone Friday, and there was no answer or voicemail option at his business office.