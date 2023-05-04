A Roanoke County resident escaped their burning home Wednesday evening with the help of a neighbor.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded at about 9:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the 6600 block of Poages Mill Drive in the Back Creek area.

Units from Back Creek's station arrived first and saw smoke and fire coming from the one-story house. The department said that when the fire started, one person was home.

"A neighbor who called 911 was also able to alert the occupant of the home about the fire and help them escape," the department said in a press release.

While nobody was injured, the fire has displaced the resident, and a cat is missing.

The fire department said the home's location "hampered" crews in the fire fight. The hilly, rural area lacks fire hydrants.

"A tanker shuttle was used to transport water to the scene of the fire," the department said. "Tankers responded from many Roanoke County stations," including Back Creek, Cave Spring, Bent Mountain, Clearbrook and Mount Pleasant.

The fire, which the fire marshal's office said caused $400,000 in damages, destroyed the home. Its cause was "electrical in nature," the fire department said Thursday.