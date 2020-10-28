Neighbors go to court against rehab house in their neighborhood

Earlier this summer, Barry and Rebecca Marsh got new next-door neighbors on their shady, tree-lined southwest Roanoke street: eight men undergoing treatment for alcohol and drug addictions.
The house next to them on Oakwood Drive Southwest, which had been a single-family residence, was sold in June and converted into a temporary home for clients of Pinnacle Treatment Services, a facility across town on Peters Creek Road. The Marshes did not know that the house had been sold and turned into what is known as a recovery residence. Apparently, neither did any of the residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood.
A Roanoke zoning administrator had allowed the recovery residence to be established in the single-family residential neighborhood through her interpretation of zoning ordinances regarding group homes and through compliance with federal law that prohibit housing discrimination. More than 30 homeowners in the neighborhood appealed that zoning decision to the city’s board of zoning appeals, which ruled against them after a four-hour public hearing Oct. 14 and allowed the recovery residence to stay.
Now, some in the neighborhood are taking their case to court. Some residents, acting on behalf of the neighborhood association, filed a petition in Roanoke Circuit Court on Tuesday that asks the court to overturn the BZA’s decision and to direct that Pinnacle immediately cease operations at the Oakwood Drive house.
“I think this could happen anywhere in the city of Roanoke,” said Marsh, who is one of the petitioners.
“Anywhere you could see a ‘for sale’ sign go up, you have the potential for a drug and alcohol rehab facility.”
The dispute over the location of the recovery residence comes during an era when addiction to opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and other substances has risen in Southwest Virginia.
Oakwood Drive resident Bill Hopkins, a Roanoke attorney, said that residents of the Oak Hill Neighborhood Association support treatment for people who are addicted to drugs. However, he said that the recovery residence should not be allowed in the neighborhood because it does not meet criteria set out by state law and local ordinances.
“It’s important that people have a place to go and recover, I understand that,” Hopkins said. “But you have to follow the law.”
Roanoke zoning administrator Jillian Moore determined in July that the recovery residence meets the definition of a “group home” as permitted by the local zoning ordinance for what is called an R-7, Residential Single-Family Zoning District. Because the phrase “recovery residence” does not appear in Roanoke’s ordinances, Moore determined that the house satisfied the definition of a group home.
When asked about her decision, Moore wrote an email that referred to her conclusion contained in her report to the BZA.
“Group homes are provided in the definition of family to ensure disabled and/or protected classes of persons defined in Fair Housing Act and American[s] with Disabilities Act have an equal opportunity to access, use and enjoy housing,” Moore wrote in her report. She added that her decision considers "a recovery residence as similar to that of a group home, which aligns access to housing for all persons protected by [the] Fair Housing Act.”
City Attorney Tim Spencer agreed with that interpretation and defended it during the Oct. 14 BZA meeting. He said that Moore properly interpreted the ordinance and that the residence meets certification requirements to be in the neighborhood.
“The city believes that our zoning administrator properly interpreted the zoning ordinance,” Spencer said during an interview days after the BZA meeting. “It is essentially the same as a group home.”
That interpretation is one of the points raised in the neighborhood’s petition against the recovery residence. Oak Hill, which is located just off Brambleton Avenue, is a leafy neighborhood where most of the properties are assessed for well over $300,000, with a couple of them eclipsing $500,000.
The house on Oakwood Drive was purchased in June by CapGrow Holding, a Chicago-based firm that specializes in buying homes to house people with behavioral needs, according to its website. It is unclear how CapGrow came to purchase the Oakwood Drive home, as well as a second Roanoke residence on Brambleton Avenue. CapGrow leases the Oakwood Drive home to Pinnacle.
The sale price of $354,950 was nearly $30,000 below the property’s assessed value, according to online city real estate records. Some neighbors have said that CapGrow offered to sell the house back to other residents of the neighborhood, but at a price more than double its assessed value.
Attempts by The Roanoke Times to reach a representative with CapGrow were not successful this week. Phone messages left with Pinnacle executive director Krista Mobley were not returned.
An effort to speak to any of the residents currently staying at the house while they receive treatment was rebuffed by a Pinnacle employee.
According to documents that Mobley filed for the BZA hearing on behalf of Pinnacle, the house is for people "in need of safe and sober housing and transportation" and gives them a place to learn living and social skills in a peaceful setting. The occupants receive outpatient treatment off-site five days a week and participate virtually in recovery meetings at night and on weekends. The residents contribute to cooking meals, shopping, cleaning and practicing good hygiene, all while under the guidance of a staff person who is on-site at all times when people are at the house, according to the documents.
"They will also prepare/perform chore lists, attend goal setting meetings in the morning ... review the days and goals, etc. This helps in peaceful and socially appropriate sharing of living environments," Mobley wrote in her BZA filing.
In their petition to the circuit court, residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood claim that the BZA erred in upholding Moore’s zoning interpretation, that the recovery residence does not meet the definition of a group home and that the facility is not properly licensed.
Residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood said that the recovery residence generally houses eight men who are at the home for up to eight weeks. During the day, the men are taken to Pinnacle’s treatment facility before returning to the house.
“Our argument is that ‘you don’t reside there’ and you don’t meet the requirement of the zoning ordinance,” Hopkins said.
He added: “We’re a neighborhood of people who live there permanently. We know each other and help each other. We’re what a neighborhood is supposed to be about. … [The recovery residence] undermines the definition of a neighborhood.”
Spencer said that the city has an obligation to assist people with addictions who need treatment, and he acknowledged that the current interpretation of the zoning ordinance could mean that a recovery residence could be allowed to operate in any neighborhood in the city.
“Yes, it could happen on my street or on your street,” Spencer said.
Spencer, in an interview before Oak Hill residents filed their court petition, said he thinks that the residents and the city can still resolve the issue to everyone's satisfaction.
“I will continue to try to find a resolution that is meaningful to all parties,” Spencer said.
