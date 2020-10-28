Neighbors go to court against rehab house in their neighborhood

When asked about her decision, Moore wrote an email that referred to her conclusion contained in her report to the BZA.

“Group homes are provided in the definition of family to ensure disabled and/or protected classes of persons defined in Fair Housing Act and American[s] with Disabilities Act have an equal opportunity to access, use and enjoy housing,” Moore wrote in her report. She added that her decision considers "a recovery residence as similar to that of a group home, which aligns access to housing for all persons protected by [the] Fair Housing Act.”

City Attorney Tim Spencer agreed with that interpretation and defended it during the Oct. 14 BZA meeting. He said that Moore properly interpreted the ordinance and that the residence meets certification requirements to be in the neighborhood.

“The city believes that our zoning administrator properly interpreted the zoning ordinance,” Spencer said during an interview days after the BZA meeting. “It is essentially the same as a group home.”

That interpretation is one of the points raised in the neighborhood’s petition against the recovery residence. Oak Hill, which is located just off Brambleton Avenue, is a leafy neighborhood where most of the properties are assessed for well over $300,000, with a couple of them eclipsing $500,000.