'Neighbors helping neighbors': Roanoke marks National Night Out

On one end of Colgate Street, pop music deejayed by block captain Tony Williams drifted through the air. On the other end, Mary Dodge, who’s lived in northeast Roanoke for 45 years, urged people to help themselves to a table of homemade treats.
Police Lt. S.B. Camp gave a 7-year-old tips as she battled her older brother in a game of cornhole. Other kids raced by wearing bright red plastic firefighter hats.
Audrey Gray, who’s lived in the neighborhood for about five years, struck up a conversation with someone she didn’t recognize and realized he was their street’s mail carrier. The postal worker said he’d been touched to get an invite to the Noble Neighborhood Watch’s block party that night.
Connection. Community. That was the heartbeat behind Tuesday’s events as neighborhood groups turned out for block parties, potluck picnics and children’s games as part of National Night Out.
“I think people were made to connect with people,” said Betty Whittaker, president of the Old Mountain Neighborhood Association, which along with Noble was one of nine groups that hosted events across every city quadrant on Tuesday.
“We want a common good for our neighborhood,” she said. “And outcomes are just better when people can come together.”
National Night Out, now in its 38th year, is a community-building event aimed at strengthening ties between neighbors as well as between residents and law enforcement.
Police officers, firefighters and city leaders all took part in the lineup of events organized in Roanoke. Each took place outdoors to allow for COVID precautions.
“A lot of things can be done by building these relationships and starting these conversations,” said Josh Johnson, a former police officer and current neighborhood services coordinator for the city.
Initiatives like these create opportunities for first responders to grow closer to the people they serve and for residents to talk with city council members and other representatives, Johnson said.
“We’ve seen the importance of that,” he said.
This year’s event took on a new significance as it comes at an extraordinary time marked by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic along with challenges like a spike in gun violence both locally and nationally.
In 2020, National Night Out celebrations were canceled en masse or dramatically downsized to minimize interactions.
This year, organizers hoped to take a step, while still mindful of safeguards, to restore the tradition and expand neighborhood networks of support and fellowship.
In Roanoke, the roster of events included three new groups joining National Night Out for the first time. That included the Noble Neighborhood Watch, which formed in 2019 and had planned to take part last year before COVID scuttled that.
Clay McClintock, head of the neighborhood watch, said he considered events like these to be a key part of creating safe, close-knit communities.
The Noble Neighborhood Watch, which spans eight streets in northeast Roanoke, has had success in curbing crime by bringing people together to share information, find resources and work together to keep up with what’s happening in their community, he said.
But the group has also made it a goal to help forge new connections among neighbors themselves — strike up a conversation, learn names, find out who can help if you need a hand with a yard project or other dilemma.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” McClintock said. “We’ve all got to be working side by side to solve things.”