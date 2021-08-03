'Neighbors helping neighbors': Roanoke marks National Night Out

Police officers, firefighters and city leaders all took part in the lineup of events organized in Roanoke. Each took place outdoors to allow for COVID precautions.

“A lot of things can be done by building these relationships and starting these conversations,” said Josh Johnson, a former police officer and current neighborhood services coordinator for the city.

Initiatives like these create opportunities for first responders to grow closer to the people they serve and for residents to talk with city council members and other representatives, Johnson said.

“We’ve seen the importance of that,” he said.

This year’s event took on a new significance as it comes at an extraordinary time marked by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic along with challenges like a spike in gun violence both locally and nationally.

In 2020, National Night Out celebrations were canceled en masse or dramatically downsized to minimize interactions.

This year, organizers hoped to take a step, while still mindful of safeguards, to restore the tradition and expand neighborhood networks of support and fellowship.