Neighbors win Supreme Court appeal against Roanoke County, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

A group of private citizens will finally get their day in court after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday they do have standing to sue Roanoke County and the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

Residents who live near the center, including local businessman Stan Seymour, have tried to sue both the county and the center unsuccessfully for years, with the feud stemming from the use of an easement on their private road that leads to the center.

In 2018, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors granted the center permission to build a raptor aviary on its grounds. Seymour and other Coleman Road neighbors sued, but to no avail.

Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey ruled in March 2021 that the neighbors have no standing to sue the center or the county for granting a special use permit allowing new construction at the center, but the Supreme Court disagreed unanimously with Dorsey’s decision.

In his analysis, Dorsey said the neighbors failed to identify how traffic on the dead end street will be affected by the board’s approval of construction at the wildlife center.

The Supreme Court referenced the case “Friends of The Rappahannock” when deciding whether the plaintiffs had enough standing to challenge the special use permit in court.

During the case, which set the precedent used for challenging a locality’s land use decision in court, a “two-prong test” was used to decide whether a plaintiff has any legal standing, according to the court's written decision.

A plaintiff, in order to have standing, the court writes, must own or occupy real property within or in close proximity to the property that is the subject of the land use determination, thus establishing that it has “a direct, immediate, pecuniary, and substantial interest in the decision.”

Second, the plaintiff “must allege facts demonstrating a particularized harm to some personal or property right, legal or equitable, or imposition of a burden or obligation upon the [plaintiff] different from that suffered by the public generally.”

The latter requirement is where the Supreme Court disagreed with Dorsey’s initial ruling.

“In summary, we conclude that the circuit court erred when it sustained the appellees’ demurrer to the second amended complaint. When viewed in the light most favorable to the appellants, the allegations of the second amended complaint are sufficient to satisfy the test for standing that is set forth in Friends of the Rappahannock,” the ruling concluded.

Located on a former residential property at the end of a private drive off Coleman Road in the Cave Spring area, Seymour and company argued to the state’s highest court that the traffic stemming from the center has caused undue burden to them.

Other neighbors involved in the lawsuit include Seymour’s wife, Jane, and Adrian Maver and his wife, Blaine Creasy.

Among the complaints stemming from the traffic, which they said was around 55 to 60 cars a day in 2018, according to court documents, is the safety of Maver and Creasy’s children who walk on the private road to catch the bus for school.

Creasy has also alleged the dust from the cars coming up and down the dirt road have caused her to have more frequent asthma attacks, according to court documents.

Roanoke County Attorney Peter Lubeck said the county is now ready to try the case back at the circuit court level, which he said he’s hopeful will happen in the next several months.

Lubeck said the county will argue the special use permit doesn’t cause an increase in traffic, and it in fact will decrease the amount of traffic at the center.

He said the center currently has to outsource some of the care for the birds of prey as it does not currently have the facilities needed to fully treat the creatures, thus creating more traffic to and from the center.

He also said the special use permit was still in effect for the time being, but he couldn’t speak to the wildlife center's immediate plans.

The wildlife center’s website acknowledges the complaints made by Seymour and other neighbors.

“Their aggressive actions suggest they want the center to shut down or forcefully move and have taken the center before [the] Zoning, Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors over the center’s existence,” the website says. “The center’s property was zoned agricultural for decades before it was purchased by the center in 2013, which allows for a veterinary hospital to exist with that zoning.”

Lubeck said the verdict could be appealed again, but this time the appellate court would have to rule that a “mistake of the law was made,” as opposed to arguing the facts of the case.

Seymour told The Roanoke Times on Thursday he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision, but he had no further comment due to the ongoing litigation.

