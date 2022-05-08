Netflix documentary features Smith Mountain Lake resident

A documentary on the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power facility in Pennsylvania premiered May 4 on the streaming service Netflix. The four-part series, “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” explores the incident as well as the eventual cleanup and includes an interview of Smith Mountain Lake resident Lawrence King.

King was hired by General Public Utilities that was oversaw by the company Bechtel to help in the cleanup in the summer of 1980, just over a year after the partial meltdown at the plant. He was one of several individuals featured in the documentary that described corners being cut to speed up the effort. He said those decisions not only put the lives of residents of the Londonderry Township where the plant was located in jeopardy, but residents of much of the East Cost if mistakes were made.

In the Netflix documentary, one of the biggest concerns that King and other staff had was the proposed use of a polar crane inside unit 2 of the Three Mile Island nuclear power facility during the partial meltdown. Higher-ups wanted to use the crane to remove nuclear materials from the facility.

King and other employees involved in the cleanup, including Rick Parks, refused to sign off on the use of the polar crane until it was properly inspected to ensure it was safe to use. King said, if the nuclear material was dropped, it could have led to a nuclear meltdown scenario that could have made much of the East Coast uninhabitable.

Parks eventually went public with his concerns which resulted in the removal of the nuclear material being postponed until it could be established that the polar crane was in proper working order. In the documentary, Parks describes several instances where he believes he was intimidated by Bechtel who didn’t want anyone to interfere with or slow down the clean up progress.

While the documentary focuses on Parks and the intimidation he received, King said he experienced much of his own for not signing off on the use of the polar crane. “They turned out to be my nemesis,” he said of Bechtel.

King said he was met with armed guards when heading to work at the facility and was also locked out of his office when he wouldn’t sign off. He said Bechtel and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission also continued their intimidation long after he left his position at Three Mile Island.

“I couldn’t get a job,” King said of his time after Three Mile Island. He said he applied to 32 jobs at various utility companies and none would hire him.

King eventually participated in lawsuits against the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for discrimination and won a settlement in the case. He eventually decided to use the money to pursue a different avenue in life. At the age of 65, he obtained a law degree from Saint Thomas Law School in Miami.

King and his family are now full-time residents of Smith Mountain Lake. King and his wife purchased Lake Haven Marina near Smith Mountain Lake State Park in 1975 well before the Three Mile Island incident. His family moved to the area permanently in 1984.

Now 87, King considers himself semi-retired, but still helps around the marina and even consults on the occasional discrimination or whistleblower case.

In recent years, King hasn’t spoken much to the media about his time at Three Mile Island. He said he had a distrust of the media after The New York Times made changes to an interview he did with them in the 80s.

In spring of 2020, King was contacted by Netflix to participate in the documentary. While apprehensive, King said his son Frank encouraged him to participate.

Later that year, he and his son were invited to a lodge in Lexington where they filmed his interview. Much of what he discussed can be seen in episode three of the four-part series.

Netflix also recently reunited King and Parks as well as other individuals involved in bringing their concerns about the Three Mile Island cleanup to light. They all met in Washington D.C. last year.

With the documentary now premiered on Netflix, King said he has invited Parks and others to Smith Mountain Lake for a viewing of the documentary this weekend. It will allow them the opportunity to share stories of their time at Three Mile Island and how their efforts possibly helped to avoid a much larger tragedy.

