New Amazon Alexa skill gives updates on Smith Mountain Lake

Anyone with an Amazon Alexa device now has access to a convenient way to get updates on the conditions at Smith Mountain Lake. The free app provides the lake’s current water level and water temperature for anyone looking to get the latest on the popular body of water.

The new app was the idea of lake resident Randy Lowman. He is the the owner of LakeTurn Automation that completed development of the app just last month.

LakeTurn Automation develops software that provides robotic automation for repetitive tasks with a keyboard and mouse. Lowman said the software his company develops allows employees who spend time doing repetitive tasks on a computer the ability to use their time elsewhere.

Lowman started LakeTurn Automation just last year as a way to work from home. Lowman and his team of four developers all work together online without an office.

“I spent many years commuting to offices,” Lowman said. “It’s nice to finally be at home.”

Lowman said he saw the development of the lake app for the Amazon Alexa device as an opportunity for his company to develop something for the growing market of voice assistants. He gave his developers the idea and what he wanted in it, and they were able to put it together in three weeks, he said.

“I gave it to the developers as training,” Lowman said. “Now we have that skill.”

A resident of Union Hall for more than a decade, Lowman said updates on the lake’s water level is something that many lake residents have an interest in. He said other nearby lakes also had similar apps.

Information on the lake’s water level can become especially important during droughts or floods when lakefront property owners need to keep a close eye on their docks — especially those that many live outside the area.

Anyone interested in uploading the app, also known as skill, to their Amazon Alexa device can enable it by going to the Alexa Skills store online and searching for SML Water Update. It can also be uploaded by asking an Alexa device to “enable SML Water Update.”

Once uploaded, it can be used by telling the Amazon device: “Alexa, open SML Update.”

Lowman said the information on the app is updated every hour and provides the current water level and whether it is rising or falling in inches per hour. It also provides the current water temperature.

The water level given by the app is from the website www.smithmountainlakelevel.com that has provided an accurate lake level for more than 15 years. The lake’s water temperature is from the website www.sml.today that provides the lake’s current water temperature, air temperature and humidity.

Lowman said he hasn’t done much so far to get the word out on the new app. So far, only six people have downloaded it to their device. He expects more to download it in the coming weeks as more people hear about it.

