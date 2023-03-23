Colorado-based and nationally known New Belgium Brewing announced Thursday it is acquiring Constellation Brands’ 259,000-square-foot production brewery in Botetourt County.

The agreement includes offers for continued employment by New Belgium for all current employees, but the acquisition does not include any brands, according to a New Belgium news release.

The deal is expected to close in early May.

The acquisition will expand New Belgium’s existing production capacity to help meet growing demand for its craft beer options — including Voodoo Ranger, according to the release.

Upon completion of the deal, New Belgium — the largest and fastest-growing U.S. craft brewery, according to the release — will immediately commence brewing at the Botetourt County facility in Daleville, focusing on Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA and its 2023 sequel Fruit Force IPA.

The New Belgium announcement will continue the use of the Daleville facility, located in an industrial park off U.S. 220.

The facility was first opened in 2017 by the West Coast-based Ballast Point, as its East Coast hub. Ballast Point also offered a large tap room and restaurant in Daleville. Ballast Point closed the taproom and restaurant in 2019, the same year Constellation Brands took over the facility.

New Belgium has no plans to operate a taproom when it assumes operation of the facility, according to its release.

All of Daleville’s approximately 60 workers will be offered New Belgium employment at equal or greater pay than before, according to the release. New Belgium’s compensation package includes a $20 per hour internal minimum wage, and benefits like annual profit-sharing, health insurance, paid sabbaticals at 10- and 20-year anniversaries, according to the release.

“For a company growing as fast as New Belgium, there’s no challenge more urgent than boosting our ability to make enough beer to meet growing demand,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer, in the release. “We’re excited to join the Daleville community, and we’re confident this facility and its local team will help us fuel our growth for the foreseeable future. We greatly appreciate the partnership we’ve seen from distributors and retailers over the past several months as we’ve worked to find a solution.”

As part of the deal, New Belgium and Constellation Brands will enter into a co-packing agreement, under which New Belgium will manufacture select brands for Constellation at Daleville, including the recently launched Fresca Mixed, among other select beer brands, according to the release. The co-packing agreement also includes

The co-packing agreement includes Two Lane (a beer backed by Country music singer Luke Bryan) as well as Funky Buddha — and potential future innovation, New Belgium Public Relations Manager Megan Olson wrote in an email.

The acquisition price was not disclosed.