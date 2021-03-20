 Skip to main content
New Blacksburg High School principal named
Simpson

Adam Simpson

 Courtesy of Adam Simpson

Adam Simpson will be the new principal at Blacksburg High School, a job he is set to start in July, according to an announcement this past week from Montgomery County Public Schools.

Simpson has served as assistant principal at BHS since July of 2017 and oversees the Bruin Academy, career and technical education, math and the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support at the school.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the next principal at BHS,” Simpson said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, teachers, staff and families as we work together to continue the tradition of excellence at Blacksburg High School.”

Simpson will succeed Guylene Wood-Setzer, who has served as interim principal of BHS this school year and is set to become the district’s director of equity in July.

BHS, at just under 1,300 students, boasts the highest enrollment among the four high schools in Montgomery County, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Education.

