New bond arrangements translate to savings for Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County’s rock solid credit rating has translated into more than $1 million in annual savings, County Administrator Chris Whitlow shared during Tuesday’s meeting of the county's board of supervisors.

This month Franklin County sold bonds to improve and lock in a favorable financing arrangement for about $16 million borrowed to fund the recently developed Summit View Business Park along U.S. 220. The county also refinanced an accumulated $29 million in existing bonds used to finance past projects such as the construction of Windy Gap Elementary School, the new county landfill and upgrades to the 911 public safety radio system.

Credit ratings issued by Moody’s, Fitch and Standard and Poor’s agencies stated the county’s finances are strong even under the challenging conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These ratings allowed the county to finalize an interest rate on its bonds for the business park that was much lower than what was budgeted for, saving about $3 million over the 20-year life of the loan.

The refinancing of the older projects also removed liens on many county properties, freeing up assets put up for collateral so that the county can use them for future projects if needed, Whitlow said.