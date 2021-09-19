New book preserves church's meeting minutes

Hash also included a short biographical summary for each known pastor who served the church throughout its life.

The church was founded in 1773, but records for the first 23 years were lost, Hash added.

The “labor of love,” as Hash refers to the book, took about two years to complete.

The first year was spent scanning the pages, which was a delicate procedure in itself.

“Due to the fragile condition of the oldest books, I did not want to press them down onto a flat-bed scanner and possibly damage them,” Hash said. “So, I cut white poster board and placed pieces around each page to allow me to make a picture, but minimize visual clutter in the background.”

Hash spent another year writing and assembling the book with the help of a layout person and a professional genealogist, who compiled the index of names.

Not only did Hash learn many interesting facts while completing the project, he was allowed to see into the lives of church members from more than 200 years ago.