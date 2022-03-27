New Carilion study could develop first test to identify brain injuries in the elderly

A new research study at Carilion Clinic has the potential to solve a headache for emergency rooms: diagnosing traumatic brain injuries in the elderly.

The National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health, awarded a $3.5 million grant to Roanoke’s Carilion and its partners — the University of Pennsylvania and Richmond-based biotech company BRAINBox Solutions — to conduct the research study.

Ten million people visit emergency rooms annually for head traumas and most of them are elderly people who experience falls. Patients can be given a CT scan to determine if there is bleeding or a skull fracture. But CT scans aren’t sensitive enough to pick up on more minor injuries that could lead to worsening symptoms later. Typically, fewer than 10% of CT scans show anything abnormal.

If there isn’t obvious evidence of injury, emergency room doctors send the patient home because there is currently no other test to determine if they have a brain injury.

MRIs offer a more complete picture, but with the number of Roanoke Valley patients coming in for falls, there’s no way to give everyone an MRI, said Dr. Damon Kuehl, co-principal investigator for the study and vice chair of emergency medicine.

Kuehl said he saw patient after patient come to the emergency department and grew frustrated with the lack of testing capacity, particularly for older people, who may also be experiencing dementia onset or Alzheimer’s. If a patient has a slow reaction time or their memory is off, it’s difficult to tell if it’s a normal symptom of getting older, dementia or evidence of a brain injury.

But the solution could be in the blood.

Kuehl said BRAINBox Solutions has been working with Carilion and the University of Pennsylvania to identify what’s called biomarkers, or different proteins in the blood, that are present after a brain injury.

When someone hits their head, the brain will leak certain proteins that could indicate an injury has occurred. This could help physicians better determine whether someone needs further evaluation like an MRI or therapies to treat the symptoms.

Carilion also worked with BRAINBox on a study called HeadSMART II to identify biomarkers in the blood of younger populations that would indicate a mild concussion. But older people who are experiencing dementia were excluded from this study because of the biomarkers already present in their blood from the disease and other cognitive impairments they may experience.

“It’s a major criteria for any brain injury study that’s going on in the world,” Kuehl said. “If you have dementia, you can’t be a part of it. This population has been ignored.”

Kuehl told leaders at BRAINBox that they may be missing a large population of emergency room users who need a better test for brain injury.

He and other researchers worked last summer to apply for the grant to fund their study. Kuehl and BRAINBox researchers believe there are biomarkers in the blood that could be used to identify a brain injury in an older patient that are different from those that come from dementia.

Older brains have less plasticity and a weaker blood brain barrier, so proteins will more easily leak out after a fall or traumatic injury, Kuehl said. If they could develop a simple blood test that would give results in 10 minutes, they can intervene early and possibly prevent falls from happening again.

“We know now that those types of injuries, especially if they happen over and over again, cause dementia, they cause people to develop Parkinson’s early,” he said. “And that also means that once we actually have a definitive way to diagnose you with a brain injury, we now have a way to start developing medical therapies, drugs and targets to protect you or to treat it.”

Kuehl said there is evidence that if someone is treated soon after a fall occurs, they have much better outcomes. This can include visits to the brain injury center, physical therapy, occupational therapy or consulting with specialists and neuropsychologists.

And once doctors are able to identify patients who have experienced a traumatic brain injury, it opens the door for companies to develop drugs that could treat it.

Lee Perren participated in the HeadSMART II trial after he and his wife were struck by a car in Blacksburg the day before their 14th wedding anniversary. He was airlifted to Roanoke and released later that evening. At the emergency room, Kuehl asked him to be a part of the study and he immediately said yes.

Perren works with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and interacts with military personnel, who he knows have a higher potential for brain injuries. Knowing the study could help everyone from military members, athletes and now the elderly made him excited to be a part.

“It’s fantastic to be able to know that my negative experience can be used to help other people and potentially such a large population of folks.” he said. “It might even wind up helping my own family members.”

The new geriatric study will enroll 300 patients with head trauma and 70 patients as controls. Each patient will be followed for a year and patients will be enrolled over a two-year period.

BRAINBox CEO Donna Edmonds said the company also plans to open a pediatric trial later this year.

“We are grateful for this additional funding, which provides us the opportunity to expand our technology, clinical and scientific evidence to this important population,” Edmonds said in a news release. “With this grant, we are one step closer to our goal of developing (traumatic brain injury) tests for all patient groups.”

