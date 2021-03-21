New Christiansburg planning director begins job

Margy Barden has joined the town of Christiansburg as its new planning director.

Barden, who will earn an annual salary of $83,012, began her duties Monday, according to a town announcement.

“I’m excited to join the town of Christiansburg and am looking forward to helping shape the next comprehensive plan,” Barden, a native of Virginia, said. “Christiansburg already seems like a great place to live, work and play, and I’m ready to get to work and keep building upon the positive momentum.”

Barden comes to the town with more than 27 years of planning and consulting experience. She was most recently a private contractor based in North Carolina who, among other areas, focused on real estate development and urban and regional planning.

Barden’s new role with Christiansburg marks a return to local government, as she previously held a variety of planning jobs with Greenwood Village, Colorado, and the town of Culpeper, where she served as the planning and community development director and comprehensive and historic preservation planner.

Town officials say Barden has over the course of her municipal planning career focused on downtown revitalization and economic and community development for small to mid-sized communities.