New Christiansburg store offers window to the past

CHRISTIANSBURG — Pat Collins briefly went back in time one recent Friday morning when she visited one of the newest additions to the historic Cambria neighborhood.
Atop the checkout counter were several glass jars full of candy such as Tootsie Roll pops and gum balls. On the shelves on the opposite side of the store were even more treats, including Charleston Chew bars and unusual beverages such as bacon soda.
As she browsed the assortment of confections and other items, Collins, 74, reminisced about the store she would frequently stop by as a child on her way to school.
“When I was little, these were the kinds of stores we had growing up,” Collins, a Fairlawn resident, said.
Collins is among the many who have flocked to the new Cotton Farms General Store since its July 21 opening.
The business, located at 1015 Cambria St., is modeled after the general stores that were long ago widely common and served as community anchors throughout rural and small town America.
Owner couple Lora and Chris Sellors each said they are aiming to tickle the nostalgia of patrons and provide others a window into a bygone era.
“We both love the older times,” Lora Sellors said.
Her husband chimed in.
“It just reminds you of simpler times,” he said.
Chris Sellors said some of his fondest memories are of him going to a general store.
“Going out to the country store with mom and dad was the big time of the week. That was the big day,” he said. “That was how we had fun back in those days, before social media and video games.”
While some general stores still do exist, they have long been an endangered species in the world of commerce.
They were common during the 19th and early 20th centuries, but quickly declined afterward amidst the rise and spread of chain retailers and specialty stores.
Cotton Farms is located not far from old train depot in Cambria, which adds to the feel.
Chris Sellors said what he and his wife are truly selling is the experience. They held up a phone to show a picture of children in front of the store eating treats, the kind of scene that was typical during the heyday of general stores.
In addition to the candies and offbeat sodas, other items available at Cotton Farms include cups of ice cream with wooden spoons, scented candles, produce and embossed metal signs.
The signs, located to the left of the store’s entrance, include ones of the Sinclair oil company with its green dinosaur logo, the classic cartoon character Betty Boop and Batman from the superhero’s early decades.
The produce can be found at the rear of the store and has included pickles, cucumbers, garden fresh squash and South Carolina peaches.
Cotton Farms sells its own jellies, fruit spreads, barbecue sauce and custom blended coffee, as well other local brands. Among the locally produced items are seasoned flour by Big Spring Mill Inc. of Elliston and more coffee from Brugh Coffee in Christiansburg.
And as patrons browse and relive memories, classic tunes such as Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets are played throughout the store.
Lora Sellors remarked on the reception from the community since the store opened not too long ago.
“We feel really blessed that we’ve had so much support from the community,” she said.