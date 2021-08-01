New Christiansburg store offers window to the past

“It just reminds you of simpler times,” he said.

Chris Sellors said some of his fondest memories are of him going to a general store.

“Going out to the country store with mom and dad was the big time of the week. That was the big day,” he said. “That was how we had fun back in those days, before social media and video games.”

While some general stores still do exist, they have long been an endangered species in the world of commerce.

They were common during the 19th and early 20th centuries, but quickly declined afterward amidst the rise and spread of chain retailers and specialty stores.

Cotton Farms is located not far from old train depot in Cambria, which adds to the feel.

Chris Sellors said what he and his wife are truly selling is the experience. They held up a phone to show a picture of children in front of the store eating treats, the kind of scene that was typical during the heyday of general stores.

In addition to the candies and offbeat sodas, other items available at Cotton Farms include cups of ice cream with wooden spoons, scented candles, produce and embossed metal signs.