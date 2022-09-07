 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New clerk appointed for Western Virginia's federal court

A new clerk for the Western District of Virginia's federal court has been appointed to carry out the court's administrative functions.

Laura Austin, who most recently served for nine years as the clerk of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in South Carolina, was selected by the Western District's judges to replace Julie Dudley, who retired effective Aug. 31.

laura austin

Austin

Austin also has experience as a staff attorney for federal courts in Florida and director of operations for bankruptcy court in Delaware.

In announcing the appointment, Chief Judge Michael Urbanski said that Dudley "exceptionally served" as the Western District's clerk of court for 12 years. Before that, Dudley was an assistant U.S. attorney for 22 years.

Based in Roanoke, the clerk's office has six other locations throughout the Western District, which stretches from the Lynchburg region north to Winchester and through the Roanoke and New River valleys to the western tip of the state.

Among other things, the clerk is responsible for maintaining court records, administering the jury system, managing information and technology services and the handling of fees, fines and costs paid to the U.S. Treasury.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

